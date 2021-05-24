Suez Canal Blockade: Egypt Court Upholds Ever Given's Seizure As Legal Case Drags On

An Egyptian court on Sunday (May 23) rejected a complaint submitted by the Japanese owner of MV Ever Given that held the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) responsible for the mega container ship’s stranding halting global trade in March. In a statement released on Sunday, the prosecutors ordered the continued detention of the ship by the canal authorities as the investigations are underway. Egyptian media reported that the vessel owner Shoei Kisen attached a complaint to the case at the economic appeals court in Ismailia holding Suez Canal Authority guilty after it sought US$916 million in compensation.

Ahmed Abu Ali, one of the lawyers representing the Japanese firm told the press reporters Sunday that the complaint was rejected and the case was bounced back to Egypt’s court of the first instance for hearing on May 29. This could trigger appeals by either side, dragging the case further. Suez Canal Authority defended its $916 million claims with the court saying that it covered the loss incurred for maritime trade blockage, material, and reputational damage, as well as covers the costs of freeing the ship and salvage bonus stipulated in maritime law.

[This satellite image from Maxar Technologies shows the cargo ship MV Ever Given stuck in the Suez Canal near Suez, Egypt. Authorities prepared to make new attempts to free the giant container vessel stuck for the fifth day and reopen a crucial east-west waterway for global shipping. Credit: ©Maxar Technologies via AP]

One rescue boat sank, worker dead

The SCA lashed out at the shipping company saying that at least one rescue boat sank during the flotilla of tugboats operation to free skyscraper ship resulting in the death of a worker, whose family was paid compensation. It warned that Panama flagged MV Ever Given would not be allowed to leave the country until a compensation amount is settled. SCA lambasted Ever Given’s owner for filing an appeal on April 22 as the Economic Court of Ismailia upheld the seizure.

[MV Ever Given was successfully re-floated at 04:30 on 29 March. Credit: Twitter/@Inchcape_SS]

"The investigation establishes those who are responsible for the accident and so designates the sides, which will pay compensation,” head of Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Lt. Gen. Osama Rabie in a live interview with state TV. "The Suez Canal is not to be blamed for the accident, it is the affected party,” he stressed. "Strong winds have never led to closing the canal," Rabia noted, adding that the vessel’s captain bears sole responsibility for directing the vessel. MV Ever Green’s marine pilot fulfills the consultative function of steering the ship, as he reiterated that it was “always up to the ship’s captain to make final decisions,” Rabie stressed.