Suez Canal Blockade: Settlement Agreed To Release MV Ever Given From Egyptian Waters

The Ever Given container ship that wedged the key maritime passage halting the global trade after it blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week, will be released on Wednesday, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said on Sunday. The Panama flagged vessel and its crew was held at the Bitter lake over legal battles between the Japanese owner of MV Ever Given and the Egyptian authorities. The prosecutors had ordered the continued detention of the ship as the investigations were underway, and the SCA had sought from the company US $916 million in compensation for the loss incurred due to maritime trade blockage, material, and reputational damages. This amount was later negotiated to $550 million.

According to multiple reports on July 4, an agreement with MV Ever Given owners and insurers has finally been made. A ceremony is planned for July 7 for the signing of the documents and the official departure of the 400-meter (1,312 feet) mega vessel from the Egyptian waters. A lawsuit was filed for Ever Given to pay charges amounting to an estimated $12-15 million (€10-12.6 million) loss a day for SCA. Maritime data company Lloyd's List estimated the losses at $9.6 billion worth of cargo per day.

Meanwhile, vessel owner Shoei Kisen attached a complaint to the case at the economic appeals court in Ismailia holding the canal authorities guilty instead, but the case was bounced back to Egypt’s court of the first instance for hearing, which had dragged the legal fight for months. Egypt’s SCA warned that Panama flagged MV Ever Given “would not be allowed to leave the country” until the compensation amount was settled.

[This satellite image from Maxar Technologies shows the cargo ship MV Ever Given stuck in the Suez Canal near Suez, Egypt. Authorities prepared to make new attempts to free the giant container vessel stuck for the fifth day and reopen a crucial east-west waterway for global shipping. Credit: ©Maxar Technologies via AP]

Speaking at a press conference last week, SCA chief Osama Rabie had informed that Egypt was in the process of signing a non-disclosure agreement with the owners of MV Ever Given. A final settlement was being finalised, he had then added. Sources told the media outlets on July 4 that a formal solution was finally reached. "We are pleased to announce that good progress has been made,” a member of the London-based Stann Marine law firm which represents owner Shoei Kisen and its insurers Faz Peermohamed told the reporters without divulging more details. "Preparations for the release of the vessel will be made and an event marking the agreement will be held at the Authority's headquarters in Ismailia in due course," Peermohamed said.

"We preserved the rights of the authority in full, preserved our relationship with the company and also political relations with Japan,” Rabie told state TV channels, Sunday.

[Credit: AP]

Egyptian canal authorities to receive a tugboat

As a part of the settlement, the Egyptian canal authorities are expected to receive a tugboat with a pulling capacity of 75 tonnes. SCA had earlier lashed out at the shipping company saying that at least one rescue boat sank during the flotilla of tugboats operation to free skyscraper ship resulting in the death of a worker, whose family was paid compensation. It had also expressed disappointment with the Ever Given’s owners for filing an appeal for the same on April 22 as the Economic Court of Ismailia upheld the seizure. It remains uncertain though what had caused the giant container ship to become wedged on March 23, 2021, but a global shipping and logistics company GAC had earlier reported that the vessel had “experienced a blackout”.

(With Agency Inputs)