Suez Canal Breakthrough? Giant Container Ship 'partially Refloated'; All You Need To Know

One of the costliest traffic jams in the world may have come to an end as marine salvage teams on Monday managed to partially refloat the giant container ship that is still blocking the vital Suez Canal route. Ever Given, a Taiwanese-operated shipping vessel that was stuck deep into the banks of the Suez Canal, has been reportedly freed by salvage teams after six days of digging.

How was the ship refloated?

As per reports, at around 4:30 am local time, salvage teams and engineers managed to refloat the ship by excavating deep into the banks of the canal. The ship was refloated with the help of tugging boats, which were used to pull the vessel as cranes dug the soft sand at the banks of the canal. Inchcape Shipping said the ship has been successfully re-floated without providing details about the operation. The 400-meter-long vessel continues to remain wedged in the canal and may take some time before it is maneuvered out of the way to open traffic for other ships.

What happened to Ever Given?

According to reports, Ever Given got stuck deep into the banks of the canal after strong winds on Tuesday, March 23 pushed it off course. Poor visibility and high winds made Ever Given’s piled-up containers act like sails and are reportedly believed to have pushed the massive ship sidewards. The 2,00,000-ton ship was carrying $9 billion worth of goods from China to Rotterdam, Netherlands. Egyptian authorities, under whose jurisdiction the canal falls, immediately deployed heavy machinery and tug boats to bring the ship afloat.

Why is the Suez Canal blockade worrying the world?

Suez Canal is an important global trade route as it is responsible for roughly 12% of the international trade. The 193-km canal, an artificial sea-level waterway in Egypt, connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea, a much shorter route for ships going to Asia from Europe or the other way around. Ships take two weeks longer to reach their destination in Asia or Europe when they travel via South Africa, which makes Suez Canal a much more viable option for businesses to trade goods. The South Africa route is also dangerous because of the risk of getting captured by pirates in the South Atlantic ocean.

Traffic jam costing $400 million an hour

The latest blockage of the Suez Canal has inflicted great losses upon businesses and governments across the world, shooting up prices of commodities such as oil, which passes through the waterway. Some estimates suggest the jam is costing $400 million an hour in goods for the world's trade. Hundreds of goods vessels are waiting to pass through the crucial maritime passageway, which is still blocked by Ever Given.

