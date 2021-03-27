Suez Canal Chaos: Megaship Could Be Refloated Today, Says Company's Owner

The company that owns the mega-ship blocking Egypt’s Suez Canal said that an attempt will be made to refloat the vessel on March 27. While speaking at a press conference in Japan, the president of Shoei Kisen - which owns the MV Ever Given - said that there were no signs of damage to its engines and various instruments. Yukito Higak added that the ship is not taking water and there is no problem with rudders and propellers.

The company will aim to use favourable tidal movements later in the day. Higak said that the work to remove sediments, with additional dredging tools is still going on. He informed that the workers have begun using machinery that can remove pulverised rocks in a bid to free the ship on Saturday when the canal will be at high tide. The company’s president further added that the focus is now on dredging to remove sand and mud from around the port side of the vessel’s bow.

Shoei Kisen apologises for blocking the Canal

The Ever Given got wedged Tuesday in a single-lane stretch of the Canal, about 6km north of the southern entrance, near the city of Suez. The blockage has caused a huge traffic jam of more than 200 ships at both ends of the 193km long canal and major delays in the delivery of oil and other products. The canal authorities have said that between 15,000 and 20,000 cubic metres of sand would have to be removed in order to reach a depth of 12-16 metres and refloat the ship.

Meanwhile, at the same press conference, Higaki also apologised for the incident. He said sorry for blocking the traffic and causing tremendous and worry to many people, including the involved parties. He added that 10 tugboats were deployed and workers were dredging the banks and seafloor near the vessel’s bow to try to get it afloat again as the high tide starts to go out. Further, the president of the company said that the firm has considered removing its containers to get the weight off the vessel, but it is a very difficult operation, physically speaking.

(Image: AP)