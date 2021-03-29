Suez Canal Traffic Resumes, Stranded Ever Given Ship 'fully' Freed After 6 Days

The mammoth Ever Given vessel was fully freed on Monday by the Salvage rescue teams and the traffic in the Suez Canal in Egypt had resumed to normal, Egyptian TV reported. Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi took to his official Twitter handle as he announced, “Egyptians have succeeded in ending the crisis of the delinquent ship in the Suez Canal despite the tremendous technical complexity that surrounded this process from every side.” He added, “And by restoring matters to their normal course, with Egyptian hands, the whole world can be assured of the path of its goods and needs that are passed by this axial navigational artery.”

Meanwhile, in a statement the canal service provider said that the ship was “fully” freed from the key global chokehold and the vessels will transit via canal after the tugboats successfully pull the vessel toward the Great Bitter Lake. The vessel will undergo inspection for the damages there, it added. Salvage rescuers were able to wrench the bow of the ship after they had earlier freed the rudder and the stern due to the favourable high tides.

Even as the stranded Evergreen Marine-operated container ship was partially refloated early Monday morning and was “turned” nearly 80 percent lifting hopes of Suez Canal’s reopening, the backlog caused could take days or even months to clear, top container shipping firm Maersk said in a statement. As salvage rescue efforts continue to dislodge the supertanker and resume navigation of the cargoes waiting at anchorages through the maritime passageway, the traffic “could take six days or more for the complete queue to pass.”

“Ripple effects on global capacity and equipment are significant and the blockage has already triggered a series of further disruptions and backlogs in global shipping that could take weeks, possibly months, to unravel,” Maersk stated. It further reiterated that the Suez Canal passage had remained blocked in both directions, and there are an estimated 300 tankers and goods cargo waiting to traverse through the key global bottleneck.

Vessels redirected to Cape of Good Hope

“Currently Maersk and partners have three vessels stuck in the canal and 27 vessels waiting to enter the canal, with two more expected to reach the blockage today,” the company said. It also informed that as many as 27 vessels have already been redirected through the Cape of Good Hope at the southern tip of Africa. The Suez canal authority had earlier stated that the maritime traffic waiting to traverse will be able to pass through after Panama flagged super tank is redirected to the Bitter Lakes, the wider section of the canal.