Swastikas Painted On Synagogues In Bnei Brak; Israel PM Calls It 'grave Act Of Hatred'

The painting of swastikas on the sides of two synagogues in the ultra-Orthodox community of Bnei Brak on Saturday was condemned by Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday as a "grave act of hatred." Bennett stated that the vandalism at the synagogues in Bnei Brak is a severe act of hatred and incitement. After receiving a report on Saturday night, police stated they were looking into the event.

Aside from the graffiti, images of Shira Banki, a 16-year-old girl who was murdered by an ultra-Orthodox fanatic at the 2015 Jerusalem Pride Parade, were found scattered throughout the area. On Monday, Banki's death will be remembered. Bennett said that the desecration of holy sites, including the unlawful use of the image of the slain Shira Banki, is a despicable act of evil. He promised that police will bring the offenders to justice, adding that they will not allow this to happen without a response. He urged the people of Israel to unify and exhibit unconditional love for one another in the month approaching the Jewish festival of Rosh Hashanah, which is traditionally a time for self-introspection.

Shira Banki's father described the act as "revolting"

Uri Banki, Shira Banki's father, told Radio 103FM that the use of images of his daughter felt like "a punch in the stomach" after the occurrence. He stated that there is no relationship between them and the desecration of synagogues, and there is no connection between Shira and the desecration of synagogues emphasising that it is the polar antithesis of everything they believe in and everything Shira believed in. He said that the act is absolutely revolting.

United Torah Judaism MK criticised the act

The graffiti was criticised by United Torah Judaism MK Yaakov Asher, who said it was part of a continued and unfettered provocation against everything resembling Judaism or Harediism. On Saturday morning, members of the community saw swastikas sprayed on two doors of the synagogue, according to Rabbi Asher Landau. Condoms were placed on the door handles in addition to the paintings. A similar incident occurred at another synagogue in the same neighbourhood. He went on to say that everyone in his church was either a Holocaust survivor or the relative of a survivor.

