Syria Accuses US Of 'politicising' Quake For Denying To Collaborate With Assad Over Aid

The Syrian government has criticised the US for not collaborating with them on emergency aid after a devastating earthquake that has resulted in the death of over 2,500 people in the nation, as per News Week. The US State Department responded by saying that it would not reach out to a government that has been, according to the US, responsible for much of the suffering in Syria through acts of violence such as gassing and slaughtering its own people. The US will provide aid to Syria through its humanitarian partners on the ground.

"The United States is the largest provider of humanitarian assistance throughout Syria, and we are moving quickly to provide targeted relief for survivors and the displaced after today's devastating earthquake," said a US State Department spokesperson. "We are committed to providing immediate, life-saving humanitarian assistance to help all affected communities recover from this disaster," the spokesperson added whilst clarifying that "no U.S.-funded humanitarian aid for the earthquake response is being provided through the Syrian regime."

US politicises aid to Syria ever during a natural disaster?

The Syrian Permanent Mission to the UN said that Washington's position reveals how US politicises every issue, even at a time of a humanitarian disaster. The Syrian side talked about the negative impact of US' actions. "Many cargo planes carrying urgent humanitarian supplies refrain from landing in Syrian airports because they fear being sanctioned," the mission said. The mission added that "it is ironic that the US is bragging about providing billions of dollars to Syria while at the same time it is looting and plundering the Syrian resources in Syria, including oil and wheat."

The Syrian Civil War

The Syrian Civil War, which began in 2011, has been one of the most complex and devastating conflicts in recent history. The war has resulted in a humanitarian crisis, with hundreds of thousands of lives lost, millions displaced, and widespread destruction of infrastructure and cities. The conflict in Syria can be traced back to the Arab Spring, a series of popular uprisings that took place across the Middle East and North Africa. In Syria, the Arab Spring led to mass protests against the government of President Bashar al-Assad. The government responded with force, resulting in the deaths of peaceful protesters and the jailing and torture of opposition figures. This, in turn, led to the rise of armed opposition groups, which further escalated the violence.

As the conflict progressed, it became increasingly complex, with a multitude of actors involved, including the Syrian government, opposition groups, foreign governments, and non-state actors such as extremist groups. The opposition to the government consisted of a mix of moderate and Islamist groups, with the latter gaining prominence as the conflict continued. Foreign governments also became involved in the conflict, with countries such as the United States, Russia, and Iran backing different sides. The US, along with its allies, supported the moderate opposition groups and imposed economic sanctions on the Syrian government. Russia, on the other hand, provided military support to the government, which helped turn the tide of the war in its favor. Iran, a regional power and ally of the Syrian government, also provided military and financial support.

In addition to the involvement of foreign governments, the conflict was further complicated by the rise of extremist groups such as the Islamic State (IS) and al-Nusra Front (later known as Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham). These groups took advantage of the chaos in Syria to establish a foothold and carry out acts of violence and terrorism. The fight against these groups became a priority for many countries involved in the conflict, including the US, which led a coalition to defeat IS.

Despite the military intervention of various actors, the conflict in Syria has yet to be fully resolved. In recent years, the Syrian government, with the support of its allies, has gained the upper hand, and many opposition groups have been forced to surrender. However, pockets of resistance remain, and the country remains deeply divided. The humanitarian crisis continues, with millions of people still displaced and in need of aid.