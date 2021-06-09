Syria Activates Air Defence Systems Against Israel's 'targeted Hostilities'

Syria on Tuesday activated its air defense system against the "Israeli aggression” within Damascus, state news agency Sana reported late Tuesday. The Israeli fighter jet flew from the Lebanese airspace and targeted the Syrian military bases in the early hours on June 8, after suspension of the attacks for nearly one month. Several explosions were heard as bombs dropped in the perimeter of Damascus international airport, the Air-Defense Battalion in the Al-Dumayr district, and other positions in the southwest of Homs governorate, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said in a press release. The airstrikes left many civilian casualties in Homs, it said.

“Loud explosions were heard in Hamah and Latakia governorates due to air-defense systems which launched several surface-to-air missiles, attempting to intercept the Israeli rockets,” the Britain-based war monitor SOHR reported.

[Credit: AP]

The blasts rocked Damascus and several areas around the Syrian city as the Israeli armed forces targeted the key military posts of the Syrian Army. As a result, the arsenals in the al-Dumayr district had also exploded. Ambulances were seen rushing to the targeted sites to take the casualties to the nearby hospitals, activists for SOHR told the observatory. Since early June, the regime rebel forces and Iranian-backed militias were on high alert in the perimeter of Damascus international airport.

[Damascus sky lights up missile fire during an attack on Syria. Credit: AP]

The Israeli airstrikes targeted areas around Damascus's international airport and the Syrian air force battalion in the Dumayr region at about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from Damascus. The explosions mainly took place at arms depots, as well as in the south of Homs province.

"The strikes have led to human losses in Homs, where rescue teams have been despatched to the targeted sites," the Observatory noted.

Earlier last week, the Syrian Observatory documented the death of a rebel target working in collaboration with the 4th Division and the Lebanese Hezbollah from an IED explosion in al-Mu’alaqah village in al-Quneitra, near the border with the occupied Syrian Golan. The explosion resulted in several casualties.

Israeli helicopter attack Jbata al-Khashab military post

On May 5, sources in the south Syria region told SOHR that the Israeli helicopter flying over the Syrian Golan struck the regime military base with two missiles in the early hours. The targeted military post was located near Jbata al-Khashab town in the north of al-Quneitra, in the occupied Syrian Golan. It hosted members of the reconnaissance and monitoring brigades of the Lebanese Hezbollah. At least 3 of the forces stationed at the base were critically injured. Another military post nearby Tel al-Sha’ar was also attacked by the Israeli forces.

Syria has routinely activated its air defense systems against what its military describes as the “hostile Israeli target” that penetrated the Syrian airspace. In 2018, the Syrian military had shot down an Israeli F-16 fighter jet during a bombing raid against an Iranian-linked airfield in central Syria after an Iranian drone entered Israeli airspace. The F-16’s pilot and navigator were critically injured.