Syria Asserts Retaliation Against Israel Attack; 'Right To Use All Legal Means To Respond'

The Syrian Foreign Ministry stated that Syria can use all legal methods to retaliate for Israeli strikes on its soil. After the attack from Israel, the Ministry issued a statement stating that the Syrian Arab Republic strongly condemns the cowardly Israeli action against Syrian land on Wednesday morning and the Syrian Armed Forces command suggests that the Israeli attack killed one soldier and injured five others. The Israeli army took responsibility for the attack in Syrian air defences in retaliation for the launch of an anti-aircraft missile from Syrian territory.

The Foreign Ministry also stated that Israel's strikes were illegal under international law and the United Nations Charter and Syria emphasises that these assaults will have a negative impact on those who perpetrate them, as well as empower them. It further said that Syria has the legal right to reply with all available legal measures.

Emboldened by international silence and US assistance

The Ministry also said that the Israeli regime has been emboldened by US assistance. It also remarked that the Syrian government is warning the Israeli entity's authorities against the continuation of irresponsible Israeli violations and criminal actions, as well as the threats they pose to regional stability and world peace and security, according to Press TV. The ministry further stated that the perpetrators of the "cowardly" attacks will face serious penalties.

Syria's right to respond to the attacks with all legitimate means and to hold those accountable for the dangerous implications of the strikes was also highlighted in the statement by the Ministry. Syrian air defence units intercepted and brought down a salvo of Israeli missiles fired at several sites near Damascus early Wednesday.

Israeli attack

Several Israeli missiles were fired from the direction of Beirut, the Lebanese capital city, at certain sites near Damascus at 00:56 am, according to Syria's official news agency SANA, citing a military source. A second attack occurred about 1:10 am (local time) when a number of Israeli surface-to-ground missiles fired from the occupied Golan Heights hit several sites near Damascus. Israel has targeted Syria on a regular basis, claiming that its operations are geared at opposing the Iranian military presence in the Arab republic.

(Inputs from ANI)