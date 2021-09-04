Syria Claims It 'shot Down' Israeli Missiles Near Damascus, No Casualties Reported

Syria said it shot down Israeli missiles as they approached the capital Damascus on Friday, claiming it had retaliated for Israel's "aggression" with its own air defences. The majority of the missiles which were shot down were launched from a region southeast of neighbouring Lebanon and targeted areas near Damascus.

Israeli Air Strikes Target Areas Near Damascus: Syria

There was no quick response from Israel, which rarely speaks about its military activities in the war-torn country. State broadcasters' video showed a lit object moving over the sky, followed by a loud rumbling noise.

State media quoted a Syrian military source as saying that Syrian air defences knocked down the majority of Israeli missiles, causing very little damage in the 1:26 am attack on Friday. Syrian television broadcast footage of the air defences being fired. According to the Israeli army, a surface-to-air missile launched from Syrian territory into Israeli airspace detonated over the Mediterranean Sea, and people in central Israel discovered multiple bits of the projectile on the ground. At the moment Syria reported the strike, many inhabitants in central Israel reported hearing a large explosion.

Syria urges UNSC to put an end to Israeli attacks on Syria

Over the years, Israel has executed hundreds of strikes against Iranian-linked military targets in Syria, although such operations are rarely mentioned or discussed. Israel regards Iranian entrenchment on its northern border as a red line, and it has regularly bombed what it claims are Iran-linked infrastructure and weapons convoys bound for Lebanon's Hezbollah. The Iran-backed militant group is fighting alongside Syrian government forces in the country's long-running civil conflict.

Syria's foreign ministry has urged the United Nations secretary-general and the president of the Security Council to put an end to Israeli attacks on Syria. According to state news, it said in a letter to both that the latest attack followed "a series of violations and crimes by Israel" against Syria.

Israel launched an air attack from the direction of Beirut's southeast, hitting various targets in the neighbourhood of Damascus, informed the Syrian military.

Syria last claimed an Israeli airstrike on 19 August, claiming that it targeted locations near Damascus and Homs.

(With inputs from AP)

(Picture Credit: AP)