Syria: IS Militants Ambush Gweiran Prison & Iraqi Military Barrack; 11 Soldiers Killed

In a shocking development, Islamic State has attacked a Syrian prison lodging suspected extremists, one of the boldest attacks by the militant group in Damascus since the fall of the 'caliphate'. Islamic State gunmen stormed an army barracks north of Baghdad before dawn on Friday while the soldiers were resting, reported AP. The extremists have killed around 11 Iraqi security personnel in the military base before escaping from the spot. The spokesperson for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces has averred that 7 Kurdish fighters and at least 28 IS attackers have been killed in the prison attack that began late Thursday. However, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has claimed that nearly 80 people have lost their lives in the prison ambush.

As per the AP report, more than 100 terrorists attacked the prison which lodged suspected extremists. Farhad Shami, a spokesperson for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) told The Associated Press that the extremists targeted Gweiran Prison in the northeastern city of Hassakeh, which is one of the largest of around a dozen facilities that are run by US-backed Syrian Kurdish Forces. According to Farhad Shami, these prisons house around 5000 inmates which includes IS commanders. Shami claimed that the militants armed with guns and vehicles rigged with explosives attacked on Thursday evening in an attempt to free other IS militants.

SDF has recaptured more than 100 prisoners

Shami informed that the prisoners attempted to escape from the prison as a car bomb went off outside and the armed men clashed with security personnel. Shami said that the SDF had cordoned off the area and they have so far managed to recapture around 104 militants who had escaped from the prison. So far, Shami did not know the total number of people who had escaped from the prison. The IS group has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack on its Aamaq News Service and added that they aimed to free prisoners.

IS gunmen target Iraqi Military barrack

Two security officials on the condition of anonymity informed AP that the IS militants reached the army barracks at 3 am and they fled the spot after killing the guard and soldiers. The Iraqi military has informed that a lieutenant and 10 soldiers have been killed in the said attack. Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on his official Twitter handle committed that the attacks on the army barracks “will not pass without a decisive punishment.” He asserted that the security personnel will give a “resounding response” to the terrorists. The Iraqi PM also chaired an emergency meeting of the military leaders at the Joint Operations Command to discuss the terrorist attack carried out by IS terrorists in Al-Azim district in Diyala.

إن الجريمة الإرهابية التي ارتكبت بحق أبنائنا من الجيش في محافظة ديالى لن تمر من دون عقاب حاسم، سوف يكون لقواتنا رد مدوٍ بحق الإرهابيين القتلة. قواتنا المسلحة البطلة عليها واجب منع تكرار هذه الخروقات وملاحقة الإرهابيين في كل مكان، من أجل العراق والعراقيين.

الرحمة لشهدائنا الأبرار. — Mustafa Al-Kadhimi مصطفى الكاظمي (@MAKadhimi) January 21, 2022

رئيس مجلس الوزراء، القائد العام للقوات المسلحة @MAKadhimi يترأس اجتماعاً طارئاً للقيادات الأمنية والعسكرية في مقر قيادة العمليات المشتركة؛ لمناقشة الهجوم الإرهابي الذي نفّذته عصابات داعش الإرهابية في ناحية العظيم بمحافظة ديالى وأدى إلى استشهاد ضابط وعدد من الجنود. pic.twitter.com/YoRRLu2U2Z — المكتب الإعلامي لرئيس الوزراء 🇮🇶 (@IraqiPMO) January 21, 2022

With inputs from AP

Image: AP