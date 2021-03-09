Syria: President Bashar Al-Assad And His Wife Asma Test Positive For Coronavirus

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma have tested positive for the coronavirus, said a statement released by the President’s office on Monday, March 8. As of now, both of them are showing mild symptoms as the statement revealed that the couple did PCR tests after they had minor symptoms. However, both of them will continue working from home as they have isolated themselves for a period of two-three weeks.

Curren situation in Syria

The pandemic has posed a tough situation for countries all across the globe, however, for Syria, it has been a major challenge with its economy and health care sector crippling due to the decade-long war-like situation. According to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University, Syria has a total of 16,042 cases with 1,068 fatalities. 10,454 people have been recovered so far. However, with limited PCR tests being conducted, numbers are believed to be much higher, especially in regions of northern Syria, which is outside government control.

This comes after various reports revealed that Israel paid an amount of $1.2 million to Russia, in order to secure vaccines for Syria. As a part of the tripartite, Jerusalem would secure the release of an Israeli woman long held captive in Damascus. The other terms of the deal termed as ‘clandestine trade-off’ still remain obscure.

The Middle Eastern country began the vaccination campaign last week, however, not much details have been revealed. According to the reports by AP, journalists have not been allowed to witness the rollout. The health minister said that they have acquired vaccines from a ‘friendly country’ as he declined to name it.

