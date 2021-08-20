Syria Reports Israeli Missile Attacks On Damascus, Homs; No Casualties Reported Yet

Israel reportedly carried out missile strikes at some sites in Damascus and Homs on 19 August. The Syrian air defence has responded to the missile attacks, according to Syria's state news agency, SANA.

Syria said its air defence confronted the missile attacks and "shot down most of them". The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) has confirmed the attack and said that no casualties have been reported so far.

Israel reportedly launched a missile strike on the surroundings of Damascus and Homs. Syria said that its air defence system responded to the attacks and claimed most of them were Israeli missiles, as reported by the state news agency SANA. The Syrian air defence confronted the missiles and "shot down most of them", the Syrian news agency quoted an unnamed military source as saying. Syria reported that Israeli missiles were fired from the southeastern side of Beirut.

News agency the Associated Press reported local residents of Damascus as saying that they heard at least five loud explosions over a fifteen-minute time span. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor has confirmed the Israeli attack. In a statement, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, "Israeli missiles hit weapon warehouses and military positions of Lebanese Hezbollah in Qarrah area" between Damascus and Homes. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights added that there were no casualties reported so far. Reportedly, this was the second Israeli attack that hit Syria in a span of two days.

#SOHR Loud explosions rock #Damascus city and surrounding areas due to #Israeli attacks on military positions, amid attempts by regime air-defences to intercept the Israeli missiles pic.twitter.com/dk2fRqGHyA — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) August 19, 2021

Earlier this week, Israel had allegedly launched a missile attack targeting military sites in the country's southwestern province of Quneitra. The two missiles were fired towards some military positions near the town. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights had claimed that the missiles targeted areas where Iran-backed fighters are located.

According to the Associated Press, over the years, Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-back militia in Syria. However, Israel does not acknowledge such operations. Last month, Syria accused Israel of carrying out an airstrike in a central province causing material damage.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)