Syria Terror Attack: Terrorists Shell Idlib de-escalation Zone Over 38 Times In 24 Hrs

The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group, which is banned in Russia, shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone over 38 times in the last 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Centre for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Thirty-eight shelling attacks from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (23 attacks), Latakia (6) and Hama (6)," Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit informed.

He informed that number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totalled 31. Rear Adm. Kulit further said no shelling on the part of illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey was registered.

A joint Turkish-Russian government enterprise, the Centre for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in the Syrian Arab Republic was founded on February 23, 2016. It claims to be "a piece monitoring centre and information office" whose established aim is to speed the peace negotiations between Syria and opposing groups. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

15 killed in hospital attack

In another series of attacks, on June 12, missiles hit a hospital in a northern Syrian town operated by Turkey-backed fighters, killing at least 15 people, including two medical staff while putting the facility out of service.

The hospital director, Dr Hussam Adnan, told Associated Press that two shells damaged the maternity ward and the surgery unit, while a rocket hit the clinics. The hospital had been crowded at the time of the shelling, and patients and the wounded were evacuated to other hospitals.

Two of the 15 people killed were hospital staff and two were ambulance drivers; while eleven of its staff were injured the hospital has been put out of service and patients were evacuated informed Syrian American Medical Society, which supports the hospital.

Now the governor of Turkey’s Hatay’s province blamed the attack on Syrian Kurdish groups but the US-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces strongly denied claims that they were behind any attack.

Turkey and allied Syrian fighters took control of Afrin in 2018 in an operation that expelled local Kurdish fighters and displaced thousands of Kurdish residents. Ankara considers the Kurdish fighters to be terrorists. Since then, there have been several attacks on Turkish targets in the area.