Syrian Anti-aircraft Missile Lands Near Israel's Nuclear Reactor; Triggers Bombing

A Syrian anti-aircraft missile landed near Israel’s secretive Dimona nuclear reactor site in the southern region of Negev on Thursday, missing the target and setting off air raid sirens. In retaliation, the Israeli forces launched an airstrike, bombing neighbouring Syria’s air-defense systems and destroying the missile launcher. The blast that was heard approximately 150km (93 miles) from Jerusalem, was accidental, Israel Defense Forces said in an update.

The Israeli press service widely reported that the SA-5 Syrian missile, which was an “errant” projectile, was aimed at an Israeli fighter aircraft but jumped the target, prompting the Israel military to launch air defense batteries in response that struck Syria’s Damascus suburbs, injuring at least 4 soldiers. No casualties were reported on Israel’s side.

“A surface-to-air missile was fired from Syria to Israel’s southern Negev. In response, we struck the battery from which the missile was launched and additional surface-to-air batteries in Syria,” IDF wrote on Twitter.

The Syrian missile exchange of Thursday was described as unusual by the Israeli military as it entered deep within the territory near a key “top secret” site. Although, the forces said that the attack was not deliberate but a misfire. Several such surface-to-air missiles in the recent past have been launched at Israel Air Force jets, which the Israeli forces described were set off from the bases of Iran-backed foes or the Lebanese Hezbollah militia, loyal to the Syrian regime of Bashar-Al-Asad. Syria’s state news agency SANA reported that Israel launched an airstrike on the dense civilian suburb of Ad Dumayr close to Syrian Arab Air Force installation, Al-Dumayr Military base in the east of the capital, Damascus. Dumayr also hosts headquarters and weapons warehouses belonging to the Iranian-backed militias.

[Image: AP]

“Israeli rockets hit a base of the Syrian regime’s air-defense system, destroyed several air-defense batteries, and left casualties among the Air-Defence forces,” Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said in a statement shortly after the retaliatory attack.

SOHR reported that Israel’s airstrikes came as “a response to the fall of a surface-to-air missile on the Occupied Syrian Golan”. A loud explosion, followed by several explosions were heard by SOHR sources on the outskirts of the city of Al-Raheeba in eastern Qalamoun in Rif Dimashq. The blasts destroyed the ammunition depots of the 20th Brigade of the 3rd Division of Syrian regime forces. As many as 10 personnel were injured, and it took at least 3 hours before the regime forces were able to extinguish the fires.

'No intention of hitting nuclear reactor': IDF spokesperson

In a statement to the Israeli military correspondents IDF spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Hidai Zilberman, said that the Israeli air force was operating in Syrian airspace when the anti-aircraft missile was fired. The missile was identified as a Russian-made SA-5 also known as an S200, that missed the designated target and hit the village of Dimona, 300 kilometers (200 miles) south of Damascus where the reactor is situated. “There was no intention of hitting the nuclear reactor in Dimona,” Zilberman reportedly said.