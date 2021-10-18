Syrian Committee To Begin Drafting New Constitution On Monday: UN Envoy

The government and opposition groups in Syria have agreed to start drafting constitutional reforms, the United Nations’ Envoy to the conflict-hit country said on Sunday. Without revealing details, Geir Pedersen noted that the process would formally commence on Monday, October 18. Notably, his remarks came in the aftermath of his meeting with the co-chairs of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, who are currently in Geneva to discuss the same, as reported by UN News.

“The two Co-Chairs now agree that we will not only prepare for constitutional reform, but we will prepare and start drafting for constitutional reform,” Pedersen told journalists. "So, the new thing this week is that we will actually be starting a drafting process for constitutional reform in Syria,” he added.

Transcript of today's press conference by @GeirOPedersen ahead of the Syrian Constitutional Committee Sixth Session https://t.co/5yHKRLByKF pic.twitter.com/0jxapmNP5t — UN Special Envoy for Syria (@UNEnvoySyria) October 17, 2021

Syrian Constitutional Committee

Following a decade long civil war, the Syrian administration in January 2018, agreed to form a 150 member committee to draft the country’s new constitution. In 2019, the larger group formed the 45 member-strong Syrian Constitutional Committee. Out of the 45 members, 15 represent Bashar al-Assad government, 15 represent opposition while the remaining 15 are members of civil society.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee Co-Chairs meet together for the first time with @GeirOPedersen in advance of the Sixth Session, which convenes in Geneva on Monday. pic.twitter.com/RaY4UzXXHX — UN Special Envoy for Syria (@UNEnvoySyria) October 17, 2021

Talks between the members of the committee have been on a hiatus. In two years, they have had six meetings with the last being held in January. However, with Sunday’s meet, experts are expecting an end to the fraught talks.

“For the first time ever, committee co-chairs Ahmad Kuzbari, the Syrian government representative, and Hadi al-Bahra, from the opposition side, met together with Mr Pedersen on Sunday morning,” a statement on the UN website read.

“The committee in itself will not be able to solve the Syrian crisis, so we need to come together, with serious work, on the Constitutional Committee, but also address the other aspects of the Syrian crisis,” Pedersen said about the Syrian committee.

Bashar al-Assad triggered a bloody civil war in 2011 after he tried to suppress opposition to his authoritarian rule. TOver the years, the conflict led to over 350,000 casualties. While armed fighting has now ended, government and militias continue to engage in a war of nerves and occasional assaults. With the coronavirus contagion wreaking havoc, the Syrian economy has plunged manifold with roughly 80 per cent of the population living under the poverty line.

Image: UNEnvoySyria/Twitter