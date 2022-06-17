Syrian President & Putin-ally Bashar Al-Assad Alleges US Controls Terrorists, Neo-Nazis

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Thursday stated that the United States controls both terrorists and neo-Nazis, adding that Syria and its longtime ally Moscow are "fighting the same enemy." "Russia and Syria are in a battle against the same enemy. Both terrorists and neo-Nazis are controlled by the same country: the US," Putin’s staunch ally Assad said after a meeting with Dmitry Sablin, deputy chairman of the State Duma committee on defense, and a delegation of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

"The main and the biggest battle is being fought against the policy of [imposing its] hegemony, which is being implemented by the West, which considers itself the center and seeks to rule the world in accordance with its interests," Syrian leader Bashar al Assad claimed during an interview. He urged the countries "to defend their sovereignty" and build "strong relations with each other in order to help to strengthen their own positions and realize the interests of their peoples." Bashar al-Assad widely backs Russia’s intervention in Syria in its fight against the rebels and ISIS while the US criticises the Assad regime and Russian forces for targetting the dissents.

China lambasts US for delivering lethal weapons to Ukraine, fuelling tensions

Moscow's ally China earlier yesterday also similarly condemned the United States for supplying $ 1 billion in military aid to Kyiv, and fuelling tensions in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, instead of fostering diplomatic resolution. Liu Pengyu, a spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in the United States, told Tass that the United States has been providing lethal weaponry to Ukraine and exacerbating the war.

"What China provides to Ukraine are much-needed humanitarian supplies such as food, baby formula, sleeping bags, quilts and damp-proof mats," said Liu Pengyu. He furthermore added that in contrast, the US and the West has been flowing advanced weaponry to Ukraine making the conflict worse. "China supports all efforts that are conducive to easing the situation and political settlement. And China opposes actions like fanning the flame or adding fuel to the fire that may escalate the situation and are counterproductive to political resolution," the Chinese diplomat said.