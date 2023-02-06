Last Updated:

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad Chairs Emergency Meeting As Earthquake Toll Rises To 230

Syria

IMAGE: AP/Twitter/@jesus97419975


Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Monday chaired an emergency meeting of the Cabinet to discuss the damage and loss of lives caused by the powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake that also jolted Syria, with its epicenter in neighbouring Turkey. Al-Assad mobilized civil defense, firefighters, and construction teams to the provinces of Aleppo, Hama, and Lattakia. He announced providing shelter as a winter storm has also hit the region. The Syrian President made necessary provisions for securing fuel for emergency operations.

Syria's Defense Ministry also mobilized all its units, formations, and institutions to provide immediate aid and urgent assistance to those affected by the earthquake across all provinces. “The Ministry of Defense mobilizes all its units, formations, and institutions in all the provinces to provide immediate help and urgent assistance to the people affected by the earthquake, carry out search and rescue work for people trapped under the rubble, treat the wounded and remove traces of destruction,” the Syrian ministry said in a statement on Monday, according to Sana agency. 

The total death toll in Syria and Turkey has already exceeded 600 people, as per AP. UN World Heritage Site Aleppo Citadel in Syria was also damaged by the earthquake, the Syrian Museums Department said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

UN World Heritage Site Aleppo Citadel in Syria. Credit: Telegram

Victims in Syria from earthquake climbs to 237

Syria's Ministry of Health noted that the number of victims in Syria from the earthquake has climbed to 237. Those injured are close to 639, mostly in Lattakia, Aleppo, Hama, and Tartous. An aftershock was felt by residents of these provinces,  according to the Syrian health ministry. The earthquake that hit the dense-populated part of southeastern Turkey was felt as far away as Israel and Cyprus. The Governor of the province of Kahramanmaras noted that the operation for debris removal was continuing to find the survivors and that the updated figures of injured would be at least thousands of people in Turkey and Syria.

Harrowing visuals showed devastating scenes resembling a war zone as residential buildings were levelled to the ground, cars were crushed under the pile of debris, and millions of frantic people ran for cover as the infrastructure came down crumbling during the disaster. Turkish citizens reported a massive explosion over the skies of Kahramanmaras, Gaziantep city, in Southern Turkey after the 7.8 earthquake. 

Gaziantep Oguzeli International Airport of Turkey, by Monday afternoon, allowed only aircraft carrying emergency aid to land. Two Il-76 planes of the Russian Emergencies Ministry are currently flying to Turkey to assist in rescue operations after the earthquake. Hatay Airport in southeastern Turkey suspended operations after the runway was heavily damaged by the earthquake.

Devastating footage showed the moment of collapse of a high-rise residential building in the city of Sanliurfa hours later. Ankara's historic Gaziantep fortress, which was constructed during the Roman Empire and reconstructed during the Ottoman Empire, suffered a partial collapse as several walls and towers came crashing down when an earthquake jolted the southern provinces. 

First Published:
