Syrian Rebel Leader With Links To Al Qaeda Seeks Help For Earthquake-ravaged Idlib

A Syrian rebel leader with links to Al Qaeda is calling on the international community to help the last remaining rebel-controlled areas in Syria recover from the earthquake. The rebel leader, identified as Ahmed Hussein al-Shara (known by his nom de guerre, Abu Mohammad al-Jolani), appealed for international aid to help people in the quake-hit northwestern province of Idlib, Syria, The Guardian reported.

The plea from the leader came a week after a series of massive earthquakes jolted Syria and Turkey, leading to the death of over 36,000 people in the region. While the government-held areas of Syria did manage to get aid from both the international community and the Syrian government, the plight of the people of the northwestern region remained mostly neglected, The Guardian report said.

The rebel leader, who has a whopping $10 million US government bounty on his head, urged the United Nations to understand the gravity of the situation in the northwestern region. “The United Nations needs to understand that it’s required to help in a crisis,” al-Jolani told The Guardian.

“From the first hour of the earthquake, we sent messages to the United Nations asking for aid. Unfortunately, no support for our search and rescue teams arrived, as well as no specific aid to combat this crisis,” he added.

When it comes to the allocation of humanitarian aid in Syria, there has been a political tussle between several international actors, the Syrian rebel group and the Bashar al-Assad administration. While it was earlier reported that the Syrian government is willing to help the northwestern rebel-held region, the al-Jolani said that the Assad regime, “cannot be trusted”.

Who is Abu Mohammad al-Jolani?

It was the year 2013 when Jolani was officially designated as a terrorist by the United States government. The Syria rebel leader was the founder and former leader of Jabhat al-Nusra Front, an Al Qaeda-affiliated group in Syria. However, in an effort to reconcile his links with the international actors, he broke off his ties with Al Qaeda and ISIS.

According to PBS Frontline, Jolani currently heads the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, an anti-Assad Islamist group. According to The Guardian, the Islamist group which is headed by Jolani played a crucial role in the rescue operations on the northwestern front. The rebel-held area faced the major wrath of the earthquakes recording over 700 deaths in the region alone.

UN admits the negligence

The revelations from Jolani came a day after the United Nations relief chief, Martin Griffiths admitted that the international community has failed the people of north-west Syria. “At the #Türkiye-#Syria border today. We have so far failed the people in north-west Syria. They rightly feel abandoned. Looking for international help that hasn’t arrived. My duty and our obligation is to correct this failure as fast as we can. That’s my focus now,” Griffiths tweeted on Sunday.

He then went on to share the visuals of the delivery of UN relief aid to the distressed region. “Trucks with UN relief are rolling into north-west #Syria. I am encouraged by the scale-up of convoys from the UN transhipment centre at the Turkish border. We need to open more access points and get more aid out fast,” he wrote.

However, the quake-hit people believe that the help from the international body is “too little, too late”.

Leader of the Syrian civil defence group, Raed Al-Saleh said that the senior officials’ visit to the region was “too little, too late”, The New Arab News reported. “Since the moment the earthquake struck seven days ago we have been appealing to the UN to send urgent assistance to aid our rescue operations in northwest Syria," al-Saleh said.

"For days these calls went unheeded and during this time countless lives have been needlessly lost. This visit is too little, too late,” he added. On Sunday, a Syrian activist shared pictures from the Idlib province, where the quake-struck family hoisted the UN flag upside down, in an act of protest against the international body.