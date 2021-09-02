Syria's Colossal Oil Spill Dwindles On Its Trajectory To Cyprus

A colossal oil spill that was on a trajectory towards Cyprus, following a spill in Syria, now appears to have partially dissolved although its next course of action will depend on ocean currents. The spill was detected last week, after Syrian authorities said that a tank in the country’s largest oil refinery had been leaking since August 23. While they said efforts to control the disaster was ongoing, Cypriotic authorities had predicted that it would reach the island’s coast by Wednesday.

Addressing media reporters on Wednesday, Greek Cypriot agriculture minister, Costas Kadis reckoned that small parts of the oil slick appeared to have “detached.” Furthermore, he said that the country was working to detect the extent of the spill. The lawmaker added that a helicopter and multiple vessels were deployed in the region as a precautionary measure.

“That was the image we got from satellite images we received from the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA). We want to make sure of the extent.”

Well done @EMSA_LISBON for monitoring & enabling promptly the #EU response mechanism to tackle the oil spill caused by leakage from Syria's power plant, defending #Cyprus marine ecosystem & the Mediterranean sea at large. Cyprus as an active Member expresses sincere appreciation! pic.twitter.com/Erkhd77nob — Thomas Kazakos (@ThomasKazakos) September 1, 2021

Last week, Syrian officials said that a tank filled with 15,000 tons of fuel started leaking in late August. The tank was situated at a thermal power plant on the Syrian coast of Baniyas, which is located just 130 kilometres (80 miles) from Cyprus.

New satellite imagery analyisis by @EOSOrbital using Sentinel-1 indicats that the #Baniyas oil spill seems way larger than anticipated, with almost 1000km2, though visual IDing is need to see if and how big the oil sheen is h/t @HarelDan pic.twitter.com/eqDK1vdD0D — Wim Zwijnenburg (@wammezz) August 30, 2021

NYC sized oil spill

Earlier, CNN reported citing satellite imagery analysis Orbital EOS, that the oil spill has now spread to an area covering over 800 square kilometres. It is imperative to note that the oil spill is the second marine disaster in the Mediterranean this year. Earlier in June, ‘Sea Snot’ blotted Marmara sea, an inland sea within Turkish borders. Meanwhile, a top official has said that European Union (EU) is concerned over the potentially serious environmental effects of the massive oil slick in the Mediterranean.

Meanwhile, Cypriot authorities are preparing to tackle the spill. The country’s Department of Fisheries and Marine Research released a statement stating that based on simulation of the spill’s movement and meteorological data, the slick is expected to reach the Apostlos Andreas Cape in the Karpas Peninsula which is famous for its pristine beaches and beautiful landscape.

All Images: MAXAR/Twitter