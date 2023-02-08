Syria's Earthquake Leaves At Least 57,000 Palestinian Refugees Suffering: UN Officials

At least 57,000 Palestine refugees have been affected by the earthquake in Syria and in areas accessible from Damascus. A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.8 shattered Turkey and Syria on early Monday, February 7, leaving thousands dead and more people injured and homeless. "As an immediate ask: United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) requires US$ 2.7 million to support some 57,000 Palestine refugees affected by the earthquake in Syria and in areas accessible from Damascus," said Tamara Alrifai, UNRWA Department of External Relations and Communications Director.

To help the victims, $2.7 million in humanitarian aid have been requested by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) on Tuesday, reported Sputnik. Further, she shared that more than four lakh Palestinian refugees have been living in 12 camps across Syria not accessible from Damascus, and about at least 62,000 refugees have been living in and around four camps in northern Syria. 90% of these refugees are in need of aid due to the earthquake.

Turkey and Syria Earthquake

Syria and Turkey had been hit by a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake and several powerful aftershocks which were further followed by another quake. Due to the multiple hits, infrastructure has been rattled, and thousands of homes were toppled. Sixty-two Palestinian refugees have died as a result of the earthquake, as per Palestine's foreign ministry, CNN reported quoting officials. The current death toll in both countries has reached more than 8,400. In Syria, 2,530 fatalities have been confirmed in both government-controlled areas and rebel-held regions. A total of 4,654 injuries have been reported across all Syrian territories. On the other hand, in Turkey, at least 5,894 people are dead and 34,810 injured, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on February 7.

Meanwhile, World Health Organization (WHO) senior emergency officer, Adelheid Marschang said, "23 million people, including 1.4 million children, were likely to be exposed in both countries following the earthquake and its aftershocks that reduced thousands of buildings to rubble," reported The Guardian. While talking about the rescue operations in the earthquake-hit countries, Marschang shared, "Turkey has a strong capacity to respond to the crisis but that the main unmet needs in the immediate and medium term would be across the border in Syria" which has been dealing with a years-long humanitarian crisis due to the civil war and a cholera outbreak.