Syria's Leader Bashar Al-Assad Makes Historic Visit To UAE; US Expresses 'disappointment'

Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad, on Friday, landed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) marking his first visit to the country since the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011. During his historical meet, he met several influential rulers who signalled a willingness to strengthen ties between the two countries, as reported by BBC. Earlier in January, the UAE triggered a backlash after making strikes to re-assimilate Syria into the Arab fold.

The meeting was rebuked by the US which said that apparently the meeting was an attempt by the Emirati leadership to “legitimise” the Syrian leader “who remains responsible and accountable for the death and suffering of countless Syrian residents”. Furthermore, the US State Department said that Washington was “profoundly disappointed” by the move. Notably, in addition to meeting UAE PM and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, he met several businessmen and controversial figures.

As the Syrian civil war broke out, Arab states isolated the Bashar al-Assad regime. As a punitive measure, Damascus was expelled from the 22-membersArab league. The civil war, which lasted for a decade displaced half of Syria’s total pre-war population, reduced major Syrian cities to rubble and also led to arbitrary detention and disappearance of over 150,000 Syrian men, women and children.

Syrian civil war

Bashar al-Assad triggered a bloody civil war in 2011 after he tried to suppress opposition to his authoritarian rule, which now extends to 21 years. While armed fighting has ended, the government and militias continue to engage in a war of nerves and occasional assaults. With the coronavirus contagion wreaking havoc, the Syrian economy has plunged manifold, with roughly 80 per cent of the population living under the poverty line. The pandemic has posed a challenging situation for countries all across the globe; however, for Syria, it has been a significant challenge with its economy and health care sector crippling due to the decade-long war-like situation.

(Image: AP)