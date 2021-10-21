Syria's Regime 'systematically Diverts' Millions In Aid By Manipulating Currency: Research

The Syrian government is siphoning off millions of dollars of foreign aid by forcing UN agencies to use “distorted exchange rate”, according to new research by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). The researchers found that the Central Bank of Syria in effect made around $60 million in 2020 by pocketing $0.51 of every aid dollar sent to Syria, making UN contracts one of the biggest money-making avenues for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his government. The researchers noted that international aid agencies have generously provided around $2.5 million in aid to Syria every year since 2014.

However, they added, “as they (international agencies) seek to help those suffering under Syrian government rule, they are simultaneously helping secure the government that is causing the suffering.”

The CSIS researchers, along with researchers from the Operations & Police Center think tank and the Center for Operational Analysis and Research, analysed hundreds of UN contracts to procure goods and services for people living in government-held areas of Syria. They found that while the central bank’s official exchange rate is Syrian Pounds (SYP) 2,500 to the US dollar, the black market rate is SYP3,500. The researchers said that the UN agencies are forced by the Syrian government to use the inflated exchange rate, which helps Bashar al-Assad’s administration to extract more funds to replenish its dwindling foreign reserves.

“The amount of aid lost through the inflated exchange rate is significant,” the researchers said, adding that nearly two-thirds of aid funds spent in-country were lost in the exchange before the assistance even hit the ground. Further, the researchers went on to say that enforcing the artificial exchange rate is a “clear policy” of Bashar al-Assad’s regime to extract more funds. Natasha Hall, of the CSIS, a Washington-based think tank that helped compile the research, said that the recent research shows an “incredibly systemic” way of diverting aid before it even has a chance to be implemented or used on the ground.

'Largest sources' of hard currency

Further, the authors said that Western governments, despite sanctioning the Syrian President, have become one of the regime’s "largest sources" of hard currency. They said that the current Syrian regime has long directed aid to areas it deems loyal and impeded aid to areas formerly held by the opposition. The Syrian regime also diverts food baskets to military units, the researchers said.

“One-fifth of children under five suffer from malnutrition, but when aid agencies ship in high-protein biscuits to save children’s lives, soldiers eat those biscuits with their tea, and the children starve.”

The authors went through all 779 procurement entries for 2019 and 2020 and identified the contracts that were likely paid in SYP based on the location of the contractors. They found that in 2020 alone, UN agencies converted a minimum of $113 million to procure commodities and services in Syrian pounds. This means that $113 million in procurement resulted in $60 million in donors’ “excess” dollars being diverted.

(Image: AP)



