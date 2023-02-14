Syria's White Helmets Declares Feb 6 An Annual National Day Of Mourning After Deadly Quake

After the catastrophic earthquake hit Syria with a magnitude of 7.8, the Syrian Civil Defense volunteer organization, known as the White Helmets, has announced an official mourning period in the rebel-controlled areas in north and northwestern Syria.

In a tweet, The White Helmets said: "White Helmets announce official mourning throughout Syria. We will fly flags at half mast for 7 days, starting today, Feb 13 to mourn the victims of the #earthquake in #Syria & #Turkey. We declare Feb 6 an annual national day of mourning to commemorate the memory of the victims."

White Helmets search and rescue operations in Syria

The non-profit organisation, formed in late 2012 during the Syrian civil war, has been running its relief aid operations in parts of rebel-controlled areas. They mainly provide assistance in medical evacuation, urban search, and rescue in response to bombings, evacuation of civilians from dangerous places, etc. Currently, they have been running search and rescue operations in Syria after several powerful earthquakes crippled the war-torn country. More than 36,000 people have been killed and tens of thousands have been injured in Syria and Turkey, said officials.

Further, the White Helmets shared that the operation "to recover bodies of the deceased in several places in the countryside of Idlib and Aleppo on the eighth day since the deadly earthquake struck the region" would continue. Taking to Twitter, the organisation wrote, "The White Helmets volunteers continue their tours of shelters for #earthquake victims and survivors in the NW #Syria to provide health & psychological care to civilians and assess needs in light of the difficult humanitarian conditions and low temperatures."