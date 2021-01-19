'Take Necessary Steps': Turkey Slaps Ad Ban On Twitter, Pinterest Under Social Media Law

Turkey on January 18 imposed advertising ban on Twitter, Periscope and Pinterest after they failed to abide by a new law that requires social media platforms to appoint legal representatives in the country. The law, which came into effect in October 2020, has been denounced by several human rights and media freedom groups and they have said that it amounts to censorship. Under the new legislation, social media companies that do not appoint representatives are liable for a series of penalties, followed by advertising bans and bandwidth reductions that would make their platforms too slow to use.

Facebook has already avoided the advertising ban after it announced on Monday that it had begun the process of assigning a legal entity in Ankara, joining LinkedIn, YouTube, TikTok, Dailymotion and the Russian social media site VKontakte, which have agreed to set up legal entities in Turkey. Twitter and Pinterest, on the other hand, are yet to announce their representatives. However, if they fail to do so, they will be facing fines.

Omer Fatih Sayan, the deputy minister in charge of communications and infrastructure, said, “We hope that Twitter and Pinterest which have still not announced their representatives will rapidly take the necessary steps. It is our last wish to impose bandwidth reductions for social networks that insist on not complying with their obligations”.

Under the law, the local representative of social media companies would be tasked with responding to requests to take down content violating privacy and personal rights within 48 hours or to provide grounds for rejection. The companies would be held liable for damages if the content is not removed or blocked within a day. Further, the law would also require social media data to be stored in Turkey, which in turn has raised concerns in a country where the government has a track record of clamping down on free speech.

Turkey will not allow ‘digital fascism’

The advertisement ban will be controlled by the authorities such as the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK), Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK), Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) and Tax Inspection Board (VDK). Sayan informed that if Twitter and Pinterest do not abide by the new law, their bandwidth would be cut by 50 per cent in April and 90 per cent in May. He also stressed the country will “never allow digital fascism and disregard of rules” to prevail.

Meanwhile, according to AP, rights groups have said that the decision by international tech companies to bow to Turkish pressure and appoint representatives would lead to censorship and violations of the right to privacy and access to information. The Freedom of Expression Association noted that more 450,000 domains and 42,000 tweets have been blocked in the country since October.

(With inputs from AP)

