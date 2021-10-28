Taliban FM Muttaqi Meets Envoys From 14 Countries, Urges Them To Recognise Their Govt

In the latest development, the Taliban interim government's acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and his accompanying delegation held talks with envoys from 14 countries. The announcement about the meeting between Amir Khan Muttaqi and envoys from 14 countries, including German, Norwegian, Dutch and Japanese envoys in Doha took place on Wednesday, ANI cited Sputnik report.

Taliban spokesperson Bilal Karimi in a tweet informed that the interim government's acting foreign minister 'Amir Khan Muttaqi and the accompanying delegation met with representatives and ambassadors from Germany, Japan, the Netherlands and Norway in Doha, Qatar,' according to ANI. Karimi informed that the Taliban government's foreign minister during a meeting with envoys from 14 countries urged the international community to recognise their government. Furthermore, they called on the officials to urge the United States government for unfreezing the assets that belong to the Afghan Central Bank, ANI cited Sputnik report.

Amir Khan Muttaqi meets envoys from 14 countries

As per the ANI report, Muttaqi held talks with Ian McCary, the head of the US mission to Afghanistan in Doha. Ever since the Taliban takeover, Afghanistan has been facing an economic crisis. After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the World Bank and International Monetary Fund suspended the financial aid to Afghanistan, according to ANI. Furthermore, the United States froze billions of dollars belonging to the Afghan Central Bank. It is pertinent to mention here that the Taliban has repeatedly urged the international community to engage with them.

China provides $1 Million aid to Afghanistan

Earlier this week, China had provided aid of $1 million to Afghanistan and had further promised additional humanitarian aid worth $5 million to the war-ravaged nation. Taliban Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid has confirmed the development and further informed that the aid will be used for medicine and food in the country, ANI reported citing Tolo News. The announcement of providing aid to Afghanistan was made after the meeting between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Taliban Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Baradar in Doha. During the meet, Wang Yi and Mullah Baradar discussed Afghanistan's economic and political situation, ANI reported citing Khaama Press News Agency report.

Inputs from ANI

Image: AP