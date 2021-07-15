Taliban Offer Three-month Ceasefire Amid Advancements In Exchange Of Prisoner Release

As the extremist group continues to gain ground, the Afghan government’s negotiator said on July 15 that the Taliban had offered a three-month ceasefire in exchange for the release of 7,000 insurgent prisoners. Nader Nadery told reporters on Thursday that “it is a big demand” while noting that the insurgents have also demanded the removal of Taliban leaders from the United Nations (UN) blacklist. Afghan government’s negotiator made the remarks as Pakistan guards used tear gas on Thursday to disperse hundreds of people who tried to breach a border crossing into Afghanistan.

The frontier was barred after the Taliban seized the Afghan side of the border shared with Pakistan Spin Boldak district and replaced the Afghan government’s flag with their own. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid had also said on Wednesday that the insurgents have captured an “important border town called Wesh.” Following what is termed as the Taliban’s most strategic advancement, around 1,500 people had gathered at the border waiting to cross.

The crossing, now captured by the Taliban, provides direct access to Pakistan’s Balochistan province where the extremist group’s top leadership has been based for several decades along with numerous unknown number of reserve fighters who occasionally enter Afghanistan to help bolster their position. A significant border that leads from the same border connects Pakistan’s commercial capital Karachi and its sprawling port on the Arabian Sea which is further reportedly considered vital for Afghanistan’s billion-dollar heroin trade. The heroin business has acted as a crucial source of revenue for the Taliban’s war chest for several years.

Pakistan Celebrating Taliban's Gains With 'euphoria'

Meanwhile, Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh said that Pakistan is reveling in its success with “euphoria and excitement.” As per the news agency ANI, the Afghan VP lashed out at Pakistan for supporting the extremist group and accused the officials of Imran Khan-led government of “lies and denials.” Saleh also slammed Pakistan claiming that the country has mistaken “tensions with war and a group with a nation.”

"Peshawar Shura of Taliban has felt more pain recently as it screams loud in the streets. Still, Islamabad denies being the country behind the massacre of Afghanistan; a highest bar of lies and denial," Saleh said as per ANI.

IMAGE: AP