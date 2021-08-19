Taliban Takes Over Afghanistan, Wildfires On The Outskirts Of Jerusalem, See Pictures

Quick links:
Amid the Taliban takeover, US Chinook helicopter flies over the US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan as diplomatic vehicles left the compound.
While Afghans have been making desperate attempts to escape the war-torn country, some Taliban fighters were seen patrolling in Afghanistan.
A plane sprays wildfires burning for the second day near Shoresh, on the outskirts of Jerusalem. Firefighters were working to contain five fires in the forested hills west of the city.
In an effort to leave the war-torn country, hundreds of people gathered near a US Air Force C-17 transport plane at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan,
Jews stroll through the Machane Yehuda market under a sky darkened by nearby wildfires, in Jerusalem.
Thousands of Afghans trapped by the sudden Taliban takeover were clung to US military planes deployed to fly out employees of the US Embassy.
Palestinians carry the body of Raed Abu Seif and Saleh Ammar, two of four Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli security forces in the West Bank city of Jenin.
Shia pilgrims beat themselves with chains as a sign of grief for Imam Hussein outside the golden-domed shrine of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim during a Muharram procession in Baghdad, Iraq.
People attend the funeral prayers of victims of an attack on a truck in Karachi, Pakistan, Attackers targeted a truck in the Pakistani port city of Karachi on Saturday evening.