Last Updated:

Taliban Takes Over Afghanistan, Wildfires On The Outskirts Of Jerusalem, See Pictures

As Taliban takes over Afghanistan, people were seen trying to leave the war-torn country. Wildfires on the outskirts of Jerusalem destroyed forests.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Pictures of Middle East, Afghanistan, Pakistan
1/10
IMAGE: AP

Amid the Taliban takeover, US Chinook helicopter flies over the US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan as diplomatic vehicles left the compound. 

Pictures of Middle East, Afghanistan, Pakistan
2/10
IMAGE: AP

While Afghans have been making desperate attempts to escape the war-torn country, some Taliban fighters were seen patrolling in Afghanistan. 

Pictures of Middle East, Afghanistan, Pakistan
3/10
IMAGE: AP

A plane sprays wildfires burning for the second day near Shoresh, on the outskirts of Jerusalem. Firefighters were working to contain five fires in the forested hills west of the city. 

Pictures of Middle East, Afghanistan, Pakistan
4/10
IMAGE: AP

In an effort to leave the war-torn country, hundreds of people gathered near a US Air Force C-17 transport plane at the  international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, 

Pictures of Middle East, Afghanistan, Pakistan
5/10
IMAGE: AP

Jews stroll through the Machane Yehuda market under a sky darkened by nearby wildfires, in Jerusalem. 

Pictures of Middle East, Afghanistan, Pakistan
6/10
IMAGE: AP

Thousands of Afghans trapped by the sudden Taliban takeover were clung to US military planes deployed to fly out employees of the US Embassy. 

Pictures of Middle East, Afghanistan, Pakistan
7/10
IMAGE: AP

Palestinians carry the body of Raed Abu Seif and Saleh Ammar, two of four Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli security forces in the West Bank city of Jenin. 

Pictures of Middle East, Afghanistan, Pakistan
8/10
IMAGE: AP

Shia pilgrims beat themselves with chains as a sign of grief for Imam Hussein outside the golden-domed shrine of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim during a Muharram procession in Baghdad, Iraq.

Pictures of Middle East, Afghanistan, Pakistan
9/10
IMAGE: AP

People attend the funeral prayers of victims of an attack on a truck in Karachi, Pakistan, Attackers targeted a truck in the Pakistani port city of Karachi on Saturday evening. 

Pictures of Middle East, Afghanistan, Pakistan
10/10
IMAGE: AP

Smoke rises after fighting broke out between the Taliban and Afghan security personnel in the city of Kandahar, Afghanistan.

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
In Pics: Devastation from 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti that killed over 700

In Pics: Devastation from 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti that killed over 700
IN PICS: Taliban takes over Presidential Palace in Kabul, President Ghani flees

IN PICS: Taliban takes over Presidential Palace in Kabul, President Ghani flees