Tandoori Chicken To Date With Future Wife, Netanyahu's Love For Indian Eatery In Israel

Israel's longest-serving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a die-hard fan of Indian cuisine and ate the Indian dish butter chicken and karahi chicken at least twice a week. He and his future wife Sara Netanyahu met on their first date in an Indian eatery, Reena Pushkarna, Tandoori Tel Aviv restaurant's owner said, according to ANI. Netanyahu was excited to dine at the authentic Indian restaurant and she proudly directed him to a table. Israel's Premier recently clutched victory, making a comeback as Israeli leader as his party and its allies garnered a majority in the parliamentary elections.

"Netanyahu ate Indian food at least twice a week," Pushkarna was quoted as saying, adding that it was also her first encounter with the Israeli premier who walked in as a delighted customer longing for the Indian dishes.

Israel's leader, said the restaurant's owner, adores butter chicken and karahi chicken. She recalled his meal at an Indian restaurant whilst he hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2017. Netanyahu praises Indian cuisine as exceedingly delicious and tasty, she stressed. Netanyahu also narrated his love story and how he met his wife with a background about enjoying Indian food when he hosted India's prime minister Narendra Modi.

Furthermore, the owner notes that the 73-year-old Israeli leader not only loves the Indian tandoori chicken but, in fact, likes everything grilled. "He loves butter chicken sauce, which we make in tikka masala style due to kosher requirements," the restaurant owner revealed. Netanyahu's entire Likud Party leaders love butter chicken and everything that is grilled, she emphasised, detailing the inclination the Israeli political leaders have for the Indian menu.

Netanyahu, PM Modi strong relationship

Prime Minister Modi and Netanyahu share a strong personal relationship, and his leadership would strengthen the bilateral ties of India-Israel going forward "in leaps and bounds," Indian restaurant owner Pushkarna stated. "I saw the closeness between PM Netanyahu and PM Modi. It's a personal connection between them. It's more confidence that works around for the good of both groups," the latter noted.

The eatery, which is approximately 40 years old, also reportedly had a huge role to play in cementing the Israel and Palestine diplomacy. It led to the signing of the famous Oslo Accords, according to European journals. Reena Pushkarna, the celebrity chef, restaurateur, and business entrepreneur, also joined Prime Minister Ariel Sharon's trip to India in 2003 and joined Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to India in January 2018, according to Israel-Asia Centre.