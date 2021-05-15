Tensions Spill Onto West Bank As Israel-Palestine Clashes Enter Second Week

Turmoil from the battle between Israel and Hamas spilled over into the West Bank on May 14, sparking the most widespread Palestinian protests in years. Scores of Palestinians clashed with Israeli police hurtling stones and petrol bombs onto them. In retaliation, Zionist law enforcers used tear gases, rubber bullets, and live fire, eventually killing at least eleven Arabs, Associated Press reported.

Palestinians demonstrated on the outskirts of Ramallah, Nablus and other towns of the occupied West Bank waving the Palestinian Flag and pelting stone on Israeli soldiers. In one gruesome exchange, one Palestinian was shot dead as he attempted to stab an Israeli soldier. The conflict which began in Jerusalem last Friday has now escalated to occupied West Bank as well as Israel’s Jordanian and Lebanese borders.

Highest fatality toll in single strike

Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip continued into early Saturday leading to a never seen before destruction. In Gaza City, seven people were killed after their home was shelled by Israeli forces, marking the highest fatality toll in a single strike. In a discreet statement, the Israeli military claimed its operation involved 160 warplanes dropping some 80 tons of explosives over the course of 40 minutes and succeeded in destroying a network of tunnels used by Hamas to elude airstrikes and surveillance.

Just a day before, the Netanyahu administration had deployed ground troops-including tanks and heavy artiliiary-in the strip, exponentiating strikes in the area. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz ordered the mobilization of an additional 9,000 reservists, indicating a possible ground invasion of the Arab-occupied territory. Since the destruction began, hundreds of petrified Palestinians have left their home and city in a quest of a safe haven.

As of May 15, at least 126 Palestinians have been killed, including 31 children and 20 women. On the other hand, the fatality toll stayed stable in Israel with seven losses including a six-year-old boy, an Indian citizen and a soldier. While international attempts to establish peace in the region gain momentum, there are two possible outcomes of the ever-escalating conflict – total Israeli occupation of Gaza or another Palestinian Intifada.

All Image Credits: AP