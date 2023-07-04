Terror Attack In Tel Aviv Injures 8 As Israel Continues Its Operation In West Bank

Tel Aviv was on Tuesday rocked by a terrorist attack which left eight people injured adding to the already heightened tensions in the region. The attack occurred near a shopping centre in the city when a car rammed into innocent pedestrians after which a man got out of the car and started stabbing civilians. Israel’s internal security agency, the Shin Bet, has stated that the attacker was a Palestinian.

The attack comes at a time when Israel's military has embarked on one of its most significant operations in the occupied West Bank in nearly two decades, raising fears of a substantial escalation in violence. According to a report from NBC news, militant groups hailed the terrorist attack in Tel Aviv as an act of heroic "revenge", an apparent reaction to the Israeli raid on the Jenin refugee camp.

The ongoing operation, which entered its second day, and involves the use of drones and troops, has sparked international concerns.

Israel-Palestine skirmish

For months, Israeli troops have been increasing their presence in the West Bank city as the government faces domestic pressure to crack down on terror attacks. On the other hand, Palestinians attribute the mounting cycle of violence to "extremist" settlers emboldened by Israeli leaders advocating for expanded settlement construction.

Hundreds of Israeli troops, accompanied by armoured vehicles and bulldozers, entered Jenin on Monday. The troops were supported by drone strikes.

According to local media reports, thousands of residents have fled the area. Palestinian health officials report that the raid has left over 120 injured.

While Israel claims to have allowed people to leave, local residents have complained about the difficulties faced by ambulances in carrying the injured to the hospital due to military operations blocking their paths.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the death of 10 people till Tuesday morning. The Israeli military has stated that all of them were militants.