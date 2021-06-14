'Thank You PM Modi': Netanyahu Extends Gratitude For 'great Personal Friendship'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed "profound gratitude" to Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu who had to step down as Prime Minister after the opposition forged an alliance to oust him. PM Modi expressed gratitude for Netanyahu's leadership and personal attention to India-Israel strategic partnership. The erstwhile Prime Minister of Israel, who has also been the longest-serving prime minister of Israel, returned the gratitude by thanking PM Modi for his great personal friendship and for the strong alliance that the two leaders were able to forge between Israel and India.

As you complete your successful tenure as the Prime Minister of the State of Israel, I convey my profound gratitude for your leadership and personal attention to India-Israel strategic partnership @netanyahu. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2021

Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi for your great personal friendship and for the strong alliance we forged together between Israel and India.



https://t.co/vZvixFgrQ4 — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) June 14, 2021

PM Modi congratulates new Israeli PM

PM Modi also congratulated Naftali Bennett on becoming the new Prime Minister of Israel, and also expressed his intention of meeting the new prime minister and deepening the strategic partnership between Israel and India.

Excellency @naftalibennett, congratulations on becoming the Prime Minister of Israel. As we celebrate 30 years of the upgradation of diplomatic relations next year, I look forward to meeting you and deepening the strategic partnership between our two countries. @IsraeliPM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2021

How was Netanyahu ousted?

Benjamin Netanyahu remained in office as head of the caretaker government as no clear winner emerged in the last 4 elections held since April 2019. As Knesset seats are allocated among various parties as per proportional representation, no single party has ever won 61 seats needed for a majority. After Netanyahu failed to form a government, Yesh Atid chief Yair Lapid was given 4 weeks to cobble up a coalition.

On June 2, eight political parties in Israel reached an agreement to form a unity government that would end Benjamin Netanyahu's tenure as the PM. They include Yesh Atid (17 seats), Kahol Lavan (8 seats), Israel Beiteinu (7 seats), Labor (7 seats), Yamina (7 seats), New Hope (6 seats), Meretz (6 seats) and Raam (4 seats). Making this announcement shortly before the deadline to form the government, Yair Lapid of Yesh Atid stated that he had informed Israel President Reuven Rivlin of the agreement. Together, the eight-party coalition now has 62 seats, just enough to cross the majority mark but with a razor-thin difference while even if a single Member of Knesset backs out, Israel will have to start all over again.