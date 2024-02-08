Advertisement

Tehran - Women rights activists in Iran breathed a sigh of relief after two Iranian journalists who were imprisoned following their coverage of the death of Mahsa Amini were temporarily released on bail. According to Iranian news outlet IRNA, Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi who were convicted in October last year were granted bail as they wait for a verdict on their appeal. As per the reports, the women were allowed to leave prison in Tehran on Sunday by paying the bail amount of 10 billion tomans each (nearly $200,000 each). The two Iranian journalists were arrested in September 2022, after Mahsa Amini's death prompted a nationwide protest.

In 2022, Hamedi was arrested after visiting Amini in the hospital where she reported the 22-year-old's medical conditions. Meanwhile, Mohammadi was arrested after she reported Amini's funeral. Shortly after the release, Mohammadi’s sister, Elnaz, took to Instagram to share the news. “The moment of freedom,” she wrote alongside photos and videos of Hamedi and Mohammadi walking together, holding hands and making V-sign gestures representing victory. Meanwhile, Hamedi's husband Mohamad Hosein Ajoroloo – who has been posting details of the case shared a heartwarming picture following Hamedi's release.

Still a long way to go

According to IRNA, Mohammadi’s sentence included 6 years of prison sentence on charges of “cooperating with the hostile government of the United States”, 5 years in prison for “conspiring to commit a crime against the security of the country" and 1 year in prison on the charge of “propagating activities against the Islamic Republic of Iran”. Hamedi on the other hand was sentenced to 7 years in prison for “collaborating with the hostile government of the United States”, 5 years in prison for “collusion and collusion to commit a crime against the country’s security” and “1 year of imprisonment for ”propaganda activities against the Islamic Republic of Iran". Not only this, the journalists' sentences also included a two-year ban on membership in political parties, social media activity, and working in media. While the two journalists were imprisoned, Hamedi and Mohammadi were awarded the prestigious 2023 UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize for their outstanding contribution to ensuring the freedom of the press. The two were also recognised as one of the top 100 influential people of 2023 by TIME magazine.