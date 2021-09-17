Third COVID Vaccine Dose Boosts Immune Protection To 95%: Israeli Study

On Thursday, the Israeli Ministry of Health announced that the third COVID-19 vaccination dosage has enhanced immunological resistance by ten times from COVID infection. Recent Israeli research released in the New England Journal of Medicine evaluated the efficacy of the third dosage among the people over 60 who had the booster injection in August, stated the ministry. When compared to individuals who had only two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine approximately five months earlier, the third dose provides ten times protection to the people.

According to the Xinhua report, a group of diversified scientists from the Israeli health ministry, the Weizmann Institute of Science, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, the Technion, the Sheba Medical Center, as well as the KI Research Institute carried out the study. The ministry stated that the statistics from Israel show that Pfizer's third booster dosage is highly effective in avoiding COVID-19 contamination and severe sickness.

Findings of vaccine dose boosts immunity

The scientists further discovered that 12 days after getting the third booster injection of the COVID-19 vaccine, individuals who received it had a ten times less infection rate than those who did not get the booster dose. The researchers concluded by stating that if individuals inoculated with two doses have a 50 per cent probability of contracting the Delta variant compared to those who have not been vaccinated. Thus, a booster dose reduces the risk to 5 per cent or boosts immune protection to 95 per cent.

Since August 1, Israel commenced administering the third vaccination shot to its citizens, as the Delta variety was spreading fast throughout the nation as the effects of the previous two doses started to weaken. The third vaccination has been given to roughly 3 million Israelis so far. While, on the other hand, at least one dosage of the Coronavirus vaccination has been given to 6,054,298 Israelis, and with 5,563,259 receiving two doses.

COVID scenario in Israel

In the last 24 hours, Israel has witnessed 6,191 new COVID cases in the nation, according to the latest COVID numbers provided by the Worldometer. The average number of COVID instances recorded in the last 7 days is 8,924 instances. These new cases have further added to the total number of COVID cases in the nation with nearly confirmed 1,208,403 cases. The total number of fatalities that happened due to COVID-19 is 7,465. More than 1,117,027 have been recovered from the disease. The month of August recorded the highest active cases in the year 2021.

(Image: Pixabay/ PTI)