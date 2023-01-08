Thousands Of Israelis Protest Against New Govt Policies, 'afraid Of Losing Democracy'

On Saturday, January 7, thousands of Israelis staged a massive protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government. The protesters gathered in the central city of Tel Aviv days after the most right-wing and religiously conservative government in the country’s 74-year history was sworn in. Sources said that over 10,000 protesters gathered for the rally at the coastal city’s Habima Square. Protestors asserted that the new policies threaten democracy and freedoms.

Notably, the protest was led by Knesset- left-wing and Arab members of the Israeli parliament. They contended that proposed plans by the new Cabinet will hinder the judicial system and widen societal gaps.

Protestors shouted slogans against the government and carried banners. “The settler government is against me,” read one of the placards. Another banner read, “Housing, Livelihood, Hope.” Some protesters carried rainbow flags. While some protestors carried rainbow flags, others held a torchlight march through the streets of the city.

'We are afraid of losing democracy': Protestor

According to sources, the left-wing protesters slammed Justice Minister Yariv Levin. This came after Justice Minister Levin launched the government’s long-promised overhaul of the judicial system on Wednesday. Critics accused the government of declaring war on the legal system, saying the plan will upend Israel’s system of checks and balances and undermine its democratic institutions by giving absolute power to the new governing coalition.

A protestor from Yavne in the south of Tel Aviv said, "We are really afraid that our country is going to lose the democracy and we are going to a dictatorship just for reasons of one person who wants to get rid of his law trial." Notably, he was referring to Netanyahu, who was indicted on corruption charges in 2021, allegations that he has denied.

Other protestors also called for peace and co-existence between Jews and Arab residents of the country. Another protestor of “Standing Together,” a grassroots movement of Arabs and Jews, while speaking to reporters in Israel said, "We can see right now many laws being advocated for against LGBTQ, against Palestinians, against larger minorities in Israel."

He further asserted that we are here to say loud and clear that all of us, Arabs and Jews and different various communities inside of Israel, demand peace, equality and justice.