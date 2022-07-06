Thousands Of Maskless Muslim Pilgrims Launch Largest Hajj Of COVID Era In Saudi Arabia

On Wednesday, thousands of worshippers without wearing masks, came to circumambulate the holiest site in Islam, Mecca, Saudi Arabia, marking the beginning of the biggest Hajj pilgrimage since the COVID-19 outbreak. The Hajj commenced after Saudi Arabia relaxed several COVID-19 rules last month, including the requirement to wear a mask.

In April, Saudi Arabia announced that one million Muslim pilgrims from inside and outside the nation would be permitted to do the Hajj this year. The Ministry of Haj and Umrah declared in a statement that it has approved "one million pilgrims, both foreign and domestic, to perform the hajj this year,” according to a Khaleej Times report. The announcement also added that anyone under the age of 65 and who has obtained the primary COVID-19 vaccinations, which have been approved by the Saudi Ministry of Health, is eligible for the occasion.

The ministry said on Twitter that it was "honoured" to host one million pilgrims for the Hajj in 2022.

Additionally, the Saudi Arabian government intends to guarantee the safety of the hajj pilgrims while assuring that "the maximum number of Muslims worldwide can perform the hajj.” Further, a negative COVID-19 PCR result from a test performed within 72 hours of the arrival is also required for visitors from outside Saudi Arabia.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, only a small number of domestic muslim pilgrims were permitted to perform the Hajj last year. According to the ANI report, the "tawaf," or circumambulation of the Kaaba, the enormous cube covered in black fabric with golden embroidery that Muslims throughout the world look towards for prayer, will be performed by pilgrims at Mecca's Grand Mosque.

COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, Tuesday, June 5, saw the addition of 566 new COVID-19 cases from Saudi Arabia, taking the total number of verified cases to 797,940, Saudi Gazette reported. Over the previous few weeks, the number of COVID-19 infections in the Kingdom has fluctuated between the 400 and 1000 threshold.

One individual has passed away in the previous 24 hours as a result of COVID-19 complications, as per a statement from the Ministry of Health. The overall number of virus-related fatalities now stands at 9,212. The number of individuals recovered from the virus has increased to 781,311 as a result of a total of 782 recoveries during the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry.

