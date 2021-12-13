Three Civilians Killed, Several Kidnapped In US Operation In Deir Ez-Zur: Reports

In a large airborne operation near Deir Ez-Zur in eastern Syria on Monday, the United Forces killed three civilians and kidnapped a number of people in the town of Busayra, Syrian state news agency SANA and the Syrian Human Rights Observatory reported. The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) carried out the military offensives to oust the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) terrorists from Deir Ez-Zur province.

The SDF-US allied forces have also been fighting the ISIL in its stronghold Old City of Raqqa, the terror faction’s de facto capital in Syria. Across the besieged enclave in Deir Ez-Zur, there has been conflict going on between the Shi’ite militancy and the Russian and Iran-backed Bashar-al-Assad government’s forces. The US-aligned Syrian forces in recent months have advanced towards the south and west bank of the Euphrates, close to the Deir al-Zor province to uproot terrorism.

As the American soldiers with the SDF forces launched a heliborne operation in the vicinity of the Al Busayrah city located in the eastern part of the Syrian province, they targeted the residential houses in the town. It remains unclear whether the US military acted on the intelligence about the threat but the official Syrian news agency (SANA) reports that the soldiers abducted many civilians from their homes and transported them to an unknown location.

Syrians protest against Turkish Armed Forces

In parallel to the airstrikes, residents of the Khirbet Al-Hayat, a village in the Aleppo countryside started the protests against the Turkish armed forces for their occupation of areas in Aleppo province. Syrians were seen demonstrating with Syrian national flag and placards chanting slogans against what they described as “villainous actions of the Turkish armed forces” and Turkey's aggression against Syrian territory, which they asserted was a violation of international law, SANA reports.

The leader of Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah, an organisation designated as a terrorist organization by several countries including Australia last month, has earlier declared that its faction will keep its military presence in Syria. Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the powerful Shiite group leader had reportedly declared in a video message: “No one can force us out of Syria,” Nasrallah vowed. We will stay there until further notice.”

(Image: AP)