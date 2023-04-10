Top Diplomats Of UAE & US Review Developments In Middle East, Focus On Israel-Palestine

The latest developments in the Middle East were discussed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the United States (US) Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken on Sunday.

During the phone conversation, the UAE's top diplomat highlighted the significance of de-escalating the tensions between Palestinians and Israelis in the Middle East and urged for efforts to promote peace and stability in the region to enhance the prosperity and well-being of its people. The duo also discussed current global and regional issues and highlighted the need to uphold international peace and security.

The diplomats also discussed their commitment to peace in crisis-hit Yemen. "The Secretary and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah discussed bilateral and regional issues, including our shared commitment to peace in Yemen," stated a readout by the office of Blinken's spokesperson Principal Deputy Vedant Patel.

"Blinken urged calm during the holiday season across the region and emphasised the urgency of de-escalating tensions between Israelis and Palestinians. Secretary Blinken also reiterated the continued US commitment to a two-state solution," added the readout.

The worsening violence in West Bank, Israel

On Friday, there were two attacks by Palestinian assailants that killed three people and injured at least six others, which led to increased tensions after several days of fighting at Jerusalem's holy site. The Israeli military had also launched retaliatory airstrikes on Lebanon and the Gaza Strip earlier that day, causing concerns of a wider conflict.

According to Israeli authorities, a group of tourists in Tel Aviv, Israel's commercial hub, was hit by a car, resulting in the death of an Italian tourist and injuries to five other Italian and British citizens.

Two women, who were both British citizens and Israeli nationals, were killed in a shooting near an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank in a separate incident.

The recent outbreak of violence in Israel and the West Bank has increased concerns about a potentially more intense escalation, as it coincides with the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, the Jewish Passover holiday, and Easter which are all currently taking place.