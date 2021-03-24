Top Saudi Official Issued 'death Threat' Against UN Rapporteur For Role In Khashoggi Probe

A senior Saudi official issued a death threat against the independent UN investigator, Agnès Callamard, after her investigation into the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. In an interview with The Guardian, Callamard said that she was informed by the UN colleagues in January 2020 that a top Saudi official had threatened to have her “taken care of”, which she and others understood to mean a threat to her life. The outgoing special rapporteur for extrajudicial killings said that the senior Saudi official had threatened twice in a meeting with other top UN officials in Geneva that month.

Callamard had published a nearly 100-page report in June 2019 which concluded that there was “credible evidence” that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other senior Saudi officials were responsible for Khashoggi’s murder. She had called the murder an “international crime”. However, the Saudi government denied the killing, which occurred in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, was ordered by the future king.

While speaking to the media outlet, Callamard said that her colleagues said they witnessed the threats during a high-level meeting in January 2020 with Geneva-based Saudi diplomats and visiting Saudi officials and “understood them as a “death threat”. She added that it was one of the visiting Saudi officials who claimed to have received phone calls from individuals willing to “take care of her”. Callamard was even told that the Saudi officials had criticised her work on the Khashoggi murder, registering their anger about her investigation and her conclusions.

‘Threats don’t work on me’: Callamard

Callamard said that the Saudi officials had also raised baseless allegations that she had received money from Qatar - a frequent refrain against critics of the Saudi government. She called it the “one occasion where the UN was actually very strong on the issue” and added that it made it clear to the Saudi delegation that this was “absolutely inappropriate”. Callamard said that there was an expectation that this should go no further and concluded that those threats don’t work on her. She also added that the threats didn’t stop her from acting in a way which she thinks is the right thing to do.

Now, Callamard’s interview will probably bolster the view of human rights experts that Saudi Arabia’s government has acted with impunity in the wake of Khashoggi’s 2018 murder, including through arbitrary arrests of critics of the prince, as well as his potential political rivals. It is worth noting that the Kingdom had initially claimed that Khashoggi left the consulate alive, but changed its stance after certain evidence came into the light. Saudi Arabia later accepted that Khashoggi was murdered inside the consulate and called it a "rogue operation". Saudi Arabia then arrested five people in connection with the operation and a royal court sentenced them to death in a secret trial. The death sentences were later reduced after Khashoggi's family supposedly "forgave" them.

(Image: Twitter/AP)