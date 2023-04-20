Tragic Road Accident In Saudi Arabia Claims Lives Of 9 Pakistani Umrah Pilgrims

On Wednesday night, ARY News, a Pakistan-based news outlet, reported that a minimum of nine Pakistani Umrah pilgrims, including women and children, lost their lives in a road accident in Saudi Arabia. According to details, the accident resulted in the death of nine Pakistani nationals, while five others sustained injuries.

The group of Pakistani pilgrims had just completed their Umrah and were travelling from Medina to Riyadh when the unfortunate incident occurred in the Al-Qasim area. The deceased belonged to neighboring villages, namely Islamnagar and Chak 18, in Nankana Sahib, and had been in Saudi Arabia on visit visas.

20 Umrah pilgrims killed in another incident

In a related incident, Gulf News, a Dubai-based news outlet, reported that around 20 Umrah pilgrims had died, and 29 others had sustained injuries when a bus crashed southwest of Saudi Arabia.

The accident took place on the road connecting Asir province and the city of Abha when the bus, due to brake failure, collided with a bridge, overturned, and caught fire. The victims were en route to Mecca to perform Umrah.

The Saudi state-affiliated channel, Al Ekhbariya, reported that according to preliminary information, the number of fatalities in the bus accident was 20, and around 29 individuals sustained injuries. The channel did not provide details on the victims' nationalities, only stating that they were of different nationalities.

The cause of the accident was attributed to the bus experiencing "car trouble," as reported by Al Ekhbariya, and brake malfunction, as reported by Okaz, a private newspaper. The bus collided with a bridge, overturned, and caught fire. Al Ekhbariya aired footage of a reporter standing in front of the charred remains of the bus.

Transporting worshippers around Saudi Arabia's holy sites can be hazardous, especially during Hajj, where buses often cause significant traffic jams. In 2016, a bus accident killed 19 individuals and injured 22 others on a highway linking Medina and Mecca.

In April 2018, four British pilgrims lost their lives, and 12 others were injured when their bus collided with a fuel tanker. In October 2019, a bus crash near Medina claimed the lives of 35 foreigners and left four others injured after colliding with another heavy vehicle.