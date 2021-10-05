Tropical Storm Shaheen Moves Westward, Death Toll Surges To 13

The death toll resulting from tropical storm Shaheen rose to 13 as it continued to haul westwards on land. Initially categorised as ‘Tropical Cyclone’, Shaheen made a landfall in Oman on Sunday but was later downgraded to ‘Tropical Storm’ as it hit the land and its intensity plunged. While the storm has widely impacted Oman and Iran, it has also prompted the UAE administration to impose an emergency. At least 5,000 people in risk areas have been evacuated and relocated to shelter homes.

On Monday, authorities in Oman reported seven casualties in North al-Batinah province. Discreetly, four others drowned or were killed in landslides on Sunday. Storm related fatalities also saw a spike across the Gulf Of Oman as Iranian media reported that bodies of two fishermen have been discovered. Previously, three other fishermen were reported to be missing.

UAE under alert

On Monday, parts of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were put on high alert with authorities asking Al Ain residents to step out only in case of emergencies. Rain fell across Al Ain overnight and into Monday morning, according to National Centre for Meteorology. Additionally, Emirati authorities have also also announced that they will monitor houses in potentially affected areas and help with evacuations if needed.

'Storm' Shaheen had weekened: IMD

On Monday, the India Meterological Department (IMD) said that the storm had weakened at 8:30 am. It further added that Shaeen is expected to move west-Southwards and weaken into a depression during next 12 hours.

"Yesterday’s Severe Cyclonic Storm “Shaheen” over northwest Arabian Sea continued to move west-northwestwards until the mid-night of yesterday, the 2 nd October 2021. Thereafter it started moving westwards for some time and subsequently re-curved west-southwestwards since the early morning of today, the 3 rd October. Continuing to move further west-southwestwards, it lay centred at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 3rd October, 2021 over Gulf of Oman & adjoining northwest Arabian Sea, near latitude 24.2°N and longitude 59.0°E, about 1050 km west-northwest of Devbhoomi Dwarka (Gujarat), 200 km west-southwest of Chabahar Port (Iran) and 90 km northeast of Muscat (Oman)," IMD said in its latest press release on Monday.

