Turk And Syria Quakes: Death Toll Surpasses more Than 5,000; WHO Predicts To Reach 20,000 

The World Health Organistaion (WHO) has warned that the number of dead in Turkey and Syria could rise to around 20,000 in the coming days, reported The Guardian. According to latest updates, the overall death toll has surpassed 5,000 as Turkey accounts for 3,419 deaths. In the initial phase of the rescue operation, the death toll was more than 460 but on Tuesday the death counts are in the thousands. In just a few hours, the death toll had risen from 2,921 to 3,381, Anadolu news agency said citing the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority. That takes the combined official death tolls from Turkey, Syria, and the rebel-held areas of Syria to 5,021, reported The Guardian.

Taking to Twitter, WHO's senior emergency officer for Europe, Catherine Smallwood wrote: "Shocked, saddened and stunned by the scale of this disaster. Our field team in #Gaziantep slept in cars last night. But we are there, we are responding, to our friends in #Turkiye and #NorthwestSyria."

WHO supporting earthquake-hit countries: Turkey and Syria

In the wake of the multiple powerful quakes that have affected the south-eastern region of Turkey, a WHO European Region Member State, near the border with the Syrian Arab Republic, WHO/Europe is poised and ready to support the Turkish Ministry of Health with the humanitarian emergency response. The statement was released on February 6 on the official website of WHO.

“Amid the devastation wrought by the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria, I want to express my deepest condolences to all the affected communities,” said Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge, the WHO Regional Director for Europe, in the press release.

Further, Kluge informed: “WHO/Europe and the WHO Country Office in Türkiye are committed to assisting any unmet needs now and in the future, recognising that Türkiye has its own extensive response capabilities that are already taking action and responding in the earthquake-affected areas.” The epicenter of the initial earthquake was the Turkish city of Gaziantep which has the WHO's field office for its humanitarian operations in north-western Syria but now the WHO has been working as a response hub for this crisis as well, as per the press statement.