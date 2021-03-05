Turkey: 9 Soldiers Killed, 4 Injured After Military Helicopter Crashes In Bingol Province

Nine soldiers were killed and four others were injured after a Turkish Military helicopter crashed on March 4, the Defense Ministry said in a statement. The unfortunate incident took place in Tatvan, a town habituated predominantly by Kurdish-population, in Bitlis province. All the injured soldiers were immediately rushed to the hospital and a probe into the cause of the incident is ongoing.

The Cougar type helicopter was on its way to Tatvan from the nearby province of Bingol when it disappeared from radar at 2:25 pm (local time), the ministry said. The province of Bingol is remembered for a bloody massacre of Turkish troops that took place in 1993. Since then, the Turkish forces and Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK have often engaged in violent conflicts.

Armed conflict

Turkey has been engaged in an armed conflict with various Kurdish insurgent groups who have demanded separation from Turkey to create an independent Kurdistan or to secure autonomy and greater political and cultural rights for Kurds inside the Republic of Turkey. In addendum, the country, which shares its borders with Iran, Iraq and Syria has often been rocked by explosions and attacks. One of the most recent and prominent terrorist attack took place at Ataturk airport in Istanbul. Additionally, the nation is also suffering from deepening human rights issues.

On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a new 'Human Rights Action Plan' to elevate the standards of rights and freedoms in the country. The action plan, which includes nine key goals, will be implemented over the course of two years, Erdogan said. The plan will see certain legislative amendments that are expected to raise the standards of rights and freedoms in Turkey. This comes as Ankara seeks to mend its ties with Western allies, who have been critical of Turkey's deteriorating human rights.

(With inputs from AP)