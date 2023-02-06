Turkey Activates A Fourth Level Alert As 284 Killed & Over 2,000 Injured In Massive Quake

The death toll of devasting earthquake in Turkey which jolted the country's southern part on Monday morning with 7.8-magnitude has climbed to 284 with over 2,000 people injured.

Speaking about the earthquake that killed hundreds of people and toppled several buildings, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that the disastrous earthquake struck around 04:17(01:17 GMT) in the morning, with its epicentre on Kahramanmaras, Pazarcik. "Affected provinces are— Kahramanmaras, Hatay, Gaziantep, Osmaniye, Adiyaman, Malatya, Sanliurfa, Adana, Diyarbakir and Kilis," Soylu said. Calling the earthquake "devastating", the Turkish Interior Minister said that all the governors are on duty as the rescue operations are underway. “We have activated a fourth level alert, this entails international help," he added.

Republic TV has learned that the duration of the deadly earthquake in Turkey lasted for nearly 40 seconds and that a high-emergency alert has been declared in the country.

'We hope that we will get through this disaster together': Turkish President Erdogan

Taking to his Twitter, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that "search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched" to the areas affected by the earthquake. Adding further, he said, "Our Ministry of Interior and Health, AFAD, Governorships and all other institutions started their work rapidly."

"We also coordinate the works initiated after the earthquake. We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage, and we continue our work," Erodgan tweeted.

It is pertinent to mention that the earthquake has also affected northern Syria, killing at least 237 people in the government-held areas with over 630 injured, according to AP citing Syrian state media.