Turkey & Syria Earthquake: Death Toll Rises Over 7,900 As Rescuers Race Against Time

"More than 1,400 emergency response personnel from more than twenty NATO Allies and partners – including invitees Finland and Sweden – are deploying to Türkiye, helping to respond to the devastating earthquakes which struck the country on 6 February. More than 53,000 Turkish first responders are currently on the ground." said NATO in a press release. "The flags of all 30 NATO Allies as well as the NATO flag are at half-mast at NATO Headquarters from today until sunset tomorrow to honour the victims and in solidarity with Türkiye."

(Image: Twitter/NATO)

“At this terrible time, we stand in solidarity with our Ally Türkiye and with all those affected, and NATO Allies stand ready to provide further assistance to those in need,” said NATO Spokesperson Oana Lungescu.

Support is being delivered through NATO’s Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre (EADRCC), which is the Alliance’s principal civil emergency response mechanism in the Euro-Atlantic area. The Centre is active all year round, operational on a 24/7 basis, and involves all NATO Allies and partner countries.

