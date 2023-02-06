Turkey & Syria Earthquake: Death Toll Rises Over 7,900 As Rescuers Race Against Time

Quick links:
Image: AP/MEAIndia
Republic's LIVE coverage of the Turkey & Syria earthquake has moved here.
Republic's LIVE coverage of the Turkey & Syria earthquake has moved here.
Republic's LIVE coverage of the Turkey & Syria earthquake has moved here.
Syria’s White Helmets said that the death toll in rebel-held northwest Syria now stands at 1,220, from 1,000 a few hours ago. With the 812 people confirmed dead in government-held areas, this brings the total known toll in Syria to 2032.
At least 5,894 have died in Turkey, bringing the overall lives lost in both countries so far to 7,926.
⛔ Urgent: The death toll from the #earthquake in NW #Syria has risen to 1,220+ deaths and 2,600+ injured. The number is expected to rise significantly as hundreds of families remain under the rubble. Our teams continue search & rescue operations amid difficult circumstances. pic.twitter.com/JWRKjdzFco— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 8, 2023
The numbers are expected to increase “significantly”, the White Helmets had tweeted.
"More than 1,400 emergency response personnel from more than twenty NATO Allies and partners – including invitees Finland and Sweden – are deploying to Türkiye, helping to respond to the devastating earthquakes which struck the country on 6 February. More than 53,000 Turkish first responders are currently on the ground." said NATO in a press release. "The flags of all 30 NATO Allies as well as the NATO flag are at half-mast at NATO Headquarters from today until sunset tomorrow to honour the victims and in solidarity with Türkiye."
(Image: Twitter/NATO)
“At this terrible time, we stand in solidarity with our Ally Türkiye and with all those affected, and NATO Allies stand ready to provide further assistance to those in need,” said NATO Spokesperson Oana Lungescu.
Support is being delivered through NATO’s Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre (EADRCC), which is the Alliance’s principal civil emergency response mechanism in the Euro-Atlantic area. The Centre is active all year round, operational on a 24/7 basis, and involves all NATO Allies and partner countries.
The flags of all 30 NATO Allies as well as the NATO flag are at half-mast at NATO Headquarters from today until sunset tomorrow to honour the victims and in solidarity with Türkiye.
It has been more than two days since the devastating earthquake shook the lives of the people in the southeastern Turkey & northern Syria regions. With the death toll number nearing 8,000; rescuers are racing against time on Day 3 to pull survivors from the rubble before they succumb to cold weather.
Rescue workers search for survivors on a collapsed building in Malatya, Turkey (Image: AP)
The last two days have brought dramatic rescues, including small children emerging from mounds of debris more than 30 hours after Monday’s pre-dawn quake. But there was also widespread despair and growing anger at the slow pace of rescue efforts in some areas.
The relief process has been majorly hampered as the road leading to the only humanitarian aid border crossing between Turkey and Syria has been damaged by Monday’s earthquake, said the United Nations on Tuesday.
According to the United Nations, the recent earthquake that struck Syria has pushed the country into a more chaotic situation than ever as nearly 70% of Syria’s population was already in need of humanitarian assistance before the earthquake.
"This tragedy will have a devastating impact on many vulnerable families who struggle to provide for their loved ones on a daily basis," said the United Nations Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator ad interim for Syria and the Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis in a joint statement on Tuesday.
The devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria has so far killed at least 7,726 people. According to an update by Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay at least 5,894 people have been dead and nearly 35,000 injured in Turkey. While, in Syria, at least 1,832 people have been reported dead and 3,849 have sustained injuries. Search and rescue operations are underway.
In view of the large-scale destruction and soaring death, several telephone companies have announced free phone calls and text messages for Turkey and Syria until Feb 15. According to CNN, German telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom has made all phone calls and text messages from its network between Germany, Turkey, and Syria free for the next 7 days. Notably, this decision has been taken to provide help to the families of those impacted by Monday’s earthquake to stay in touch, as well as support the ongoing search and rescue efforts on the ground.
In view of the large-scale destruction and soaring death, several telephone companies have announced free phone calls and text messages for Turkey and Syria until Feb 15. According to CNN, German telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom has made all phone calls and text messages from its network between Germany, Turkey, and Syria free for the next 7 days. Notably, this decision has been taken to provide help to the families of those impacted by Monday’s earthquake to stay in touch, as well as support the ongoing search and rescue efforts on the ground.
The death toll from the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria has now crossed 7,000. Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in a news conference on Tuesday that the death toll in Turkey alone has reached 5,434 people, CCN reported.
As rescue teams continue with their search operations, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday that nearly 7,500 Turkish soldiers are working in the earthquake-hit areas. "Nearly 1,500 personnel will join the rescue operation on Wednesday," said the Defense Minister, adding that 75 military aircraft were sent to the region, CNN reported.
Due to the massive earthquake that rocked Syria and Turkey, the hospitals are "absolutely overloaded," said UNICEF representative in Aleppo, Angela Kearney, CNN reported. Kearney said hospitals were overwhelmed with patients suffering from trauma, broken bones, and lacerations, with some coming to the hospital to seek help for the mental trauma they faced when the quake struck.
A massive fire erupted in Turkey's Iskenderun Port after the earthquake, Citizen Free Press reported.
BREAKING 🇹🇷 : Iskenderun port in #Turkey on fire again after earthquake pic.twitter.com/CQOxgB0HPv— Zaid Ahmd (@realzaidzayn) February 7, 2023
The death toll from a massive earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria rose above 6,200, reported AP.
An IAF plane carrying 6 tons of Emergency Relief Assistance has taken off for Syria, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar revealed. "Consignment consists of life saving medicines and emergency medical items. Indian stands in solidarity with those most affected by this tragedy", he tweeted with visuals of the departing plane.
An @IAF_MCC flight carrying 6 tons of Emergency Relief Assistance has taken off for Syria.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 7, 2023
Consignment consists of life saving medicines and emergency medical items.
Indian stands in solidarity with those most affected by this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/cqRavGX2yB
India on Tuesday sent to Turkiye relief materials, a mobile hospital and specialised search and rescue teams in four C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft to support the country's rescue efforts following the massive earthquake that has killed over 5000 people in the region.
India is also expected to send by Wednesday morning relief materials onboard a C-130J aircraft of the Indian Air Force to Syria which was also hit by the earthquake on Monday, people familiar with the matter said. Several countries around the world have extended help to both countries in their rescue and recovery efforts.
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi shared pictures of the fourth IAF aircraft which has left for Turkey. The plane is carrying remaining component of the field hospital, along with "54 members of the Indian Army medical team as well as medical and other equipment to establish the facility", Bagchi tweeted.
The fourth @IAF_MCC aircraft leaves for Türkiye with the remaining component of the field hospital. This includes 54 members of the Indian Army medical team as well as medical and other equipments to establish the facility. pic.twitter.com/mBEAZCRMmB— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 7, 2023
A little Turkish girl is saved. pic.twitter.com/k0IHgRCwoK— Mike (@Doranimated) February 7, 2023
Taiwan has announced that it is increasing its donation to the Turkey to $2 million for disaster relief. On Tuesday, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the nation has dispatched two rescue teams to the country.
Earlier, it was announced that it would donate $200,000 to Turkey following a strong magnitude 7.8 earthquake.
Over 130 rescue workers have already been sent to Turkey to assist in rescue efforts, Taiwan's National Fire Agency said.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a video message stated that some hotels in Antalya, Turkey, will house earthquake survivors.
"Starting from places close to the disaster area, the necessary plans are being made to put the hotels that have already suspended their activities due to the winter season to serve the disaster victims," Erdogan said in a speech on Tuesday. "Only in the Antalya region, 50,000 beds have been prepared for this purpose."
At least 8,000 people were rescued so far, Erdogan said.
In a press release UK for UNHCR said that in Syria the organisation has started distributing emergency supplies, such as high-thermal blankets, mattresses and other lifesaving items.
Emma Cherniavsky, chief executive of UK for UNHCR, said: “Thousands of people’s lives were devastated in one night when the first of these terrible earthquakes struck. Many families who had previously fled from conflict in Syria were already struggling to cope with the cold winter, and now are facing this new crisis.
“UNHCR is already working to help people affected by these earthquakes and assessing what more needs to be done. Every donation will help us to deliver essential aid to the people affected.”
India has sent an field hospital to Türkiye to establish a 30 bedded medical facility.
India dispatches an @adgpi field hospital to Türkiye to establish a 30 bedded medical facility.— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 7, 2023
Its first component has left on @IAF_MCC C17 with a 45 member medical team, including critical care specialists & surgeons. Also has X-ray machine, ventilators, OT & other equipment. pic.twitter.com/qKrEjOQQ59
The government of India has directed for deployment of 2 Urban Search & Rescue (USAR) Teams consisting of 101 personnel of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Ghaziabad & Kolkata bases to conduct rescue & relief Ops in affected areas of Turkey, said the National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF).
India is also sending medical supplies to Damascus, Syria today in an Indian Air Force C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft today, defence officials informed ANI.
The Indian aviation regulator has also held a meeting with Indian carriers over operating flights to Turkey for cargo movements in commercial scheduled flights. IndiGo has offered free cargo movement on its scheduled commercial flights using Boeing 777 aircraft to Istanbul, reported ANi.
Till now, India has sent two planes with NDRF teams, rescuers, medical teams and relief material to Turkey.
"It was only a question of some hours and MEA told me that they are ready, have plan to help Syria and to send the relief and equipments fast," said Bassam Al-Khatib, Syrian Ambassador to India.
When I started getting calls from Damascus, I started coordinating with MEA India & they soon responded. It was only a question of some hours and MEA told me that they are ready, have plan to help Syria and to send the relief and equipments fast: Syrian envoy to India pic.twitter.com/VS8DVEuZV3— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2023
Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan visited the Syrian embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday and met with the Syrian ambassador. He conveyed his condolences to the ambassador and ensured assistance and support to the affected country.
More than 850 deaths&thousands of injuries due to earthquake. Pres Assad has met relevant agencies to handle this situation.With help of many friendly countries,situation improving.India from the moment the disaster stuck expressed the wish to be with Syria: Syrian envoy to India pic.twitter.com/1d2VMFBshb— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2023
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Tuesday said he was saddened by reports of the devastating earthquakes.
"I offer my condolences to those families who have lost loved ones and pray for all those affected by this tragedy," he wrote to the Executive Director of the World Food Programme.
(Image: AP)
"At the same time, it is heartening to know that in addition to the UN coordinated health teams, NGOs and many countries from around the world are sending support to help the rescue and relief efforts in the quake zones."
"As a token of my solidarity with the people of Turkey and Syria affected by this tragedy, I have asked the Gaden Phodrang Foundation of the Dalai Lama to make a donation towards the rescue and relief efforts," he added.
The Turkish flag flies at half-mast at the Embassy of Turkey in Delhi to mourn the death of over 5000 people in the devastating earthquake that hit the country on February 6 pic.twitter.com/2okwrnQpeT— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2023
The death toll in government-held areas of Syria climbed to 812 people, with some 1,450 injured, according to the Health Ministry. In the country’s rebel-held northwest, the opposition’s Syrian Civil Defense, or White Helmets, the paramedic group leading rescue operations, said that at least 790 were killed and more than 2,200 injured.
The "White Helmets" group, which is officially known as the Syria Civil Defense and operates in rebel-held territories in Syria, said hundreds of families are still trapped in the aftermath of the earthquake in the northwest of the country.
For the 2nd day in a row, our teams continue search & rescue operations after destruction by the violent earthquake that hit NW #Syria.— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 7, 2023
The video is from the recovery of a family from under their destroyed house in Sarmada, north of Idlib, yesterday evening, Monday, February 6. pic.twitter.com/m7yvaVdyff
More than 210 buildings have totally collapsed in northwest Syria, the White Helmets added in a tweet.
A Syrian Red Crescent volunteer rescue worker searches for people beneath the debris; February 7, 2023 (Image: AP)
Smoke rises from burning containers at the port in the earthquake-stricken town of Iskenderun, southern Turkey; February 7, 2023 (Image: AP)
A woman sits on the rubble as emergency rescue teams search for people under the remains of destroyed buildings in Nurdagi town on the outskirts of Osmaniye city southern Turkey; February 7, 2023 (Image: AP)
Emergency teams search for people in the rubble of a destroyed building in Adana, southern Turkey; February 7, 2023 (Image: AP)
Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a live video, addressed the latest developments in Turkey's efforts to look for survivors after the devastating earthquake early Monday Morning. Erdogan declared a State of Emergency for three months in ten-affected provinces.
Death toll from the powerful earthquakes in southern Turkey has risen to 3,549, President Erdogan stated. More than 8,000 people have been rescued.
53,317 search and rescue staff and support personnel currently working in earthquake zone, Erdogan said in the address. 54,000 tents, 102,000 beds have also been sent to affected regions.
5,000 health workers have been dispatched to southern Turkish provinces, rescue operations are underway, he said.
LIVE: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the latest developments after #TurkiyeQuakes https://t.co/uCTTtfKVBq— PresserWatch (@PresserWatch) February 7, 2023
Erdogan said that Turkey was facing "one of the biggest disasters" not only in its history but also in world.