Turkey & Syria Earthquake: Deaths Continue To Rise As Rescue Ops Transition Into Recovery

Image: AP
Rescue operations entered into their sixth day on Saturday with fading expectations to find survivors beneath the mounds of rubble across cities in both southern Turkey and northern Syria. However, there have been some glimpses of hope today as rescuers found a few survivors more than hundred hours after the earthquake as they battled the frigid cold in the region. The rescue operations are slowly transitioning into their recovery phase.
As almost 100 countries came together to aid Turkey, a few nations along with international humanitarian bodies sent aid to war-torn Syria.
Follow all the latest stories by Republic from the "disaster of the century" here.
The latest figures as of February 11, 2023 at 2000 hours, show that the death toll in Turkey and Syria has surpassed 25,400.
Turkey's President Erdogan confirmed that 21,848 people have died in Turkey. Speaking in the southeastern city of Sanliurfa on Saturday, Erdogan added that 80,104 people had been injured.
At least 3,553 have been killed due to the earthquake in Syria.
This brings the total number of deaths to 25,401.
Children play at a stadium where tents have been setup to accommodate earthquake survivors, in Kharamanmaras, southeastern Turkey, Friday, February 10, 2023 (Image: AP)
A displaced Syrian girl eats food given to her by a volunteer group inside a gymnasium being used as a homeless shelter following a devastating earthquake, in the coastal city of Latakia, Syria, Friday, February 10, 2023 (Image: AP)
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and a survivor speak as he visits the city center destroyed by Monday's earthquake in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, Wednesday, February 8, 2023 (Image: AP)
People keep warm next to a fire at a camp for survivors of the earthquake in Gaziantep, Turkey, Friday, February 10, 2023 (Image: AP)
How long can trapped people survive in the rubble of an earthquake? Up to a week or more, experts say, but it depends on their injuries, how they are trapped and weather conditions.
Search teams from around the world have joined local emergency personnel in Turkey and Syria to look for victims from this week’s devastating earthquake that has killed thousands.
Most rescues occur in the first 24 hours after a disaster. After that, survival chances drop as each day passes, experts say. Many victims are badly injured or buried by falling stones or other debris.
Access to water and air to breathe are crucial factors, along with weather. Wintry conditions in Syria and Turkey have hampered rescue efforts and temperatures have dipped well below freezing.
“Typically, it is rare to find survivors after the fifth to seventh days, and most search and rescue teams will consider stopping by then,″ said Dr. Jarone Lee, an emergency and disaster medicine expert at Massachusetts General Hospital. ”But, there are many stories of people surviving well past the seven-day mark. Unfortunately, these are usually rare and extraordinary cases.″
People with traumatic injuries, including crush injuries and limb amputations, face the most critical survival window, said Dr. George Chiampas, an emergency medicine specialist at Northwestern University’s Feinberg medical school.
“If you don’t pull them out in one hour, in that golden hour, there’s really a very low chance of survival,” he said.
Those with other illnesses, whose health depends on medications, also face grim chances, Chiampas said.
Turkish rescue workers carry Ergin Guzeloglan, 36, to an ambulance after pulling him out from a collapsed building five days after the earthquake in Hatay, southern Turkey, early Saturday, February 11, 2023 (Image: AP)
“You see a lot of different scenarios where we’ve had some really miraculous saves and people have survived under horrible conditions,” said Dr. Christopher Colwell, an emergency medicine specialist at the University of California, San Francisco. “They tend to be younger people and have been fortunate enough to find either a pocket in the rubble or some way to access needed elements like air and water.″
After the 2011 Japan earthquake and tsunami, a teenager and his 80-year-old grandmother were found alive after nine days trapped in their flattened home. The year before, a 16-year-old Haitian girl was rescued from earthquake rubble in Port-Au-Prince after 15 days.
Mental state can also affect survival. People trapped next to bodies, who have no contact with other survivors or rescuers, may give up hope, Chiampas noted.
“If you have someone who is alive, you’re leaning on each other to keep fighting,” he said.
(as reported by AP)
A massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit south-eastern Turkey region early Monday morning. The quake which hit at 4:17am local time, was felt in Syria, Turkey, Lebanon, Cyprus, Greece and Israel.
The quake was centred about 32km (20 miles) from Gaziantep, a major city and provincial capital in the country’s south-east, and about 26km (16 miles) from the town of Nurdağı. It was 17.7km (11 miles) deep, according to the US Geological Survey. A strong 6.7 temblor rumbled about 10 minutes later.
Many aftershocks rocked the two countries since the initial quake. In the first 11 hours, the region had felt 13 significant aftershocks with a magnitude of at least 5, reported AP citing Alex Hatem, a USGS research geologist.
Another strong quake — magnitude 7.5 — hit Turkey nine hours after the main jolt. Though scientists were studying whether that was an aftershock, they agreed that the two quakes are related.
“More aftershocks are certainly expected, given the size of the main shock,” Hatem said. “We expect aftershocks to continue in the coming days, weeks and months.”
People sit by the debris of their collapsed house in Hatay, southern Turkey, Thursday, February 9, 2023 (Image: AP)
The quake occurred in a seismically active area known as the East Anatolian fault zone, which has produced damaging earthquakes in the past. “Almost all of Turkey is really seismically active,” reported AP citing Eric Sandvol, a seismologist at the University of Missouri. “This is not something new to the country," added Sandvol.
Turkey was struck by another major earthquake in January 2020 — a magnitude 6.7 that caused significant damage in the eastern part of the country. In 1999, a 7.4 magnitude quake struck near Istanbul and killed an estimated 18,000 people
In this photo released by the official Syrian state news agency SANA, Syrian President Bashar Assad, second left, and his wife Asma, visit a wounded survivor of the devastating earthquake, at a hospital in the coastal city of Latakia, Syria, Saturday, February 11, 2023. Syrian state TV said Assad and his wife Asma visited Saturday morning a woman and her son who were pulled out alive the night before from under the rubble of a building in the nearby coastal town of Jableh. (SANA via AP)
Researchers said the earthquake was a strike-slip quake, where two tectonic plates slide past each other horizontally. The Earth is divided up into different pieces, “kind of like a jigsaw puzzle,” said Eric Sandvol, a seismologist at the University of Missouri.
Those pieces meet at fault lines, where the plates usually grind against each other slowly. But once enough tension builds up, they can snap past each other quickly, releasing a large amount of energy. In this case, one plate moved west while the other moved east — jerking past each other to create the quake, Alex Hatem, a USGS research geologist said.
Over time, aftershocks are expected to die down and become less frequent.
The earthquake was powerful — especially for a quake that hit on land. Typically, very strong earthquakes occur underwater, Margarita Segou, a seismologist with the British Geological Survey, told AP.
On top of that, the quake hit near heavily populated areas. The epicentre was near Gaziantep, a major city and provincial capital in Turkey. The affected regions were also home to vulnerable buildings, said Kishor Jaiswal, a USGS structural engineer.
Men walk among the debris of collapsed buildings in Hatay, southern Turkey, Thursday, February 9, 2023 (Image: AP)
While new buildings in cities like Istanbul were designed with modern earthquake standards in mind, this area of southern Turkey has many older high-rise buildings, Jaiswal said. Rapid construction in Syria — plus years of war — may have also left structures vulnerable, researchers said.
Officials reported thousands of buildings collapsed in the wake of the earthquake. They included “pancake” collapses, where upper floors of a building fall straight down onto the lower floors — a sign that the buildings couldn’t absorb the shaking, Jaiswal said.
Rescue efforts have been hampered by freezing temperatures and traffic jams from residents trying to leave quake-stricken areas.
Aerial photo showing collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, Saturday, February 11, 2023 (Image: AP)
Source: AP; US Geological Survey
Humanitarian groups working in southern Turkey and northwest Syria warn that Monday's earthquake will have a “long tail” — a wide range of needs that will require donations for months, or even years, after the rescue and recovery missions end.
Among the worst in recent history, the 7.8 magnitude earthquake has killed more than 25,000 in the region and left tens of thousands more homeless, with thousands taking refuge in shopping malls, stadiums, mosques and community centers. Humanitarian access to northern Syria is complicated by the civil war , while sending funds can be blocked or slowed by US sanctions, despite an exemption for relief efforts. The political environment in Turkey also poses challenges.
Turkish police have detained 12 people over collapsed buildings in the southeastern provinces of Gaziantep and Sanliurfa, local media reported Saturday, following the huge quake that hit Turkey.
Those taken into custody included contractors, DHA news agency said.
Şanlıurfa | Deprem Bölgesi Basın Açıklamasıhttps://t.co/Qs8qKAzhEP— Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) February 11, 2023
Germany has suspended rescue and relief work at the site of a deadly earthquake in Turkey due to security concerns on Saturday. The German Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) said in a statement that it had stopped its rescue operations due to a change in the security situation in the Hatay region.
It had been operating with International Search and Rescue (ISAR) Germany, in coordination with Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD).
“In the last few hours, the security situation in the Hatay region has apparently changed. There are increasing reports of clashes between different groups. The search and rescue teams of ISAR Germany and THW will therefore remain in the joint base camp for the time being. ISAR and THW will resume their work as soon as AFAD deems the situation to be safe,” read the statement.
The Indian national, identified as Vijay Kumar, was missing since the Monday earthquake. The Indian Embassy in Ankara confirmed that his body had been recovered from the debris of a hotel in Malatya, Turkey where he was on a business trip.
"Our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. We are making arrangements for the earliest possible transportation of his mortal remains to his family," tweeted the Indian Embassy in Turkey.
Our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. We are making arrangements for the earliest possible transportation of his mortal remains to his family.@PMOIndia @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia— India in Türkiye (@IndianEmbassyTR) February 11, 2023
"The Turkish army has taken over the protection of our AFDRU contingent. The Bundesheer soldiers have therefore resumed the search in the earthquake area," tweeted Michael Bauer, the Spokesperson for the Austrian Ministry of Defence.
Die türkische Armee hat den Schutz unseres AFDRU-Kontingents übernommen. Die #Bundesheer-Soldaten haben die Suche im Erdbebengebiet daher wieder aufgenommen. pic.twitter.com/j1HToEvsNg— Michael Bauer (@Bundesheerbauer) February 11, 2023
The Austrian Army had earlier announced that it had suspended rescue operations in Turkey due to an "increasingly difficult security situation," according to a statement on Saturday by the Austrian Forces Disaster Relief Unit (AFDRU). "The expected success of saving a life bears no reasonable relation to the security risk. There is increasing aggression between groups in Turkey," Lieutenant Colonel Pierre Kugelweis of the AFDRU said in the statement.
"There was no attack on us Austrians. We're all fine ... The mood among the helpers is good, given the circumstances ... We would like to help, but the circumstances are what they are," Kugelweis continued. "We keep our rescue and recovery forces ready. We are ready for further operations," Kugelweis added, stating that a scheduled return to Austria for Thursday remains in place.
After the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, the #Bundesheer had to suspend its rescue operations due to an increasingly difficult security situation. "The expected success of saving a life bears no reasonable relation to the safety risk", Bauer had earlier tweeted.
Nach dem Erdbeben in der Türkei und Syrien hat das #Bundesheer seine Rettungsaktionen aufgrund einer zunehmend schwierigen Sicherheitslage einstellen müssen. "Der erwartbare Erfolg einer Lebendrettung steht in keinem vertretbaren Verhältnis zu dem Sicherheitsrisiko".— Michael Bauer (@Bundesheerbauer) February 11, 2023
Since Tuesday, 82 AFDRU soldiers have been deployed. They have recovered nine buried people.
"I would like to thank all of our teams and volunteers who have worked tirelessly despite the cold, frost, insomnia and many other difficulties. No matter how great our pain is, I sincerely believe that we will overcome all difficulties by standing back to back, state and nation," tweeted Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Soğuğa, ayaza, uykusuzluğa, daha pek çok zorluğa rağmen cansiperane bir şekilde gayret gösteren tüm ekiplerimize, gönüllülerimize teşekkür ediyorum.— Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) February 11, 2023
Acımız ne kadar büyük olursa olsun devlet-millet sırt sırta vererek tüm sıkıntıların üstesinden geleceğimize yürekten inanıyorum. pic.twitter.com/t93G94CM3f
Erdogan, visiting quake-stricken Diyarbakir, said universities would switch to long-distance education until the summer, to free up state-run dormitories for survivors left homeless.
The opposition Syrian Civil Defense, also known as White Helmets, said Saturday that it “is almost impossible to find people alive.” The total death toll in Syria’s northwestern rebel-held region has reached 2,166 many of them women and children. The total dead in Syria was 3,533, while in Turkey, officials counted 21,043 dead through Saturday.
The White Helmets announced the completion of Search and Rescue Operations and the transition to the Search and Recovery Phase.
"Our teams announced yesterday, on Friday, February 10th, that the search and rescue operations in the earthquake-affected areas of northwestern Syria have come to an end. The announcement came five days after the earthquake struck the area at dawn on Monday, February 6th. During the press conference, it was announced that the search and recovery operations will now begin, following the discovery of almost no survivors trapped under the rubble."
Idlib, Meles, Al-Maland, Hafsarga, Al-Qunya, Al-Yaqoubia, Atmeh, Sarmada, Jandiris, Al-Bab, Azaz, Suran, Killi, Qorqanya, Shill Idleb, Shill Aleppo, Azmarin, Zardana, Atarib, Square Ikbis, Raju, Kebbetah, Dana, Ramadieh, Tarmanin, Kafr Takharim, Salqin, Harim, Sandaf, Sajo, Jarabulus, Rael, Tal al-Karamah, Ihtaimalat, Kafrghan, Ram Hamdan, Armanaz, Afrin, Baskatia, Bettyush, and Darkawush Abu Talha, Hamzia and Taloul.
A large makeshift graveyard was under construction on the outskirts of Antakya on Saturday. Backhoes and bulldozers dug pits in the field on the northeastern edge of the city as trucks and ambulances loaded with black body bags arrived continuously. Soldiers directing traffic on the busy adjacent road warned motorists not to take photographs.
The hundreds of graves, spaced no more than three feet (one meter) apart, were marked with simple wooden planks set vertically in the ground.
A worker with Turkey’s Ministry of Religious Affairs, who did not wish to be identified because of orders not to share information with the media, said that around 800 bodies were brought the cemetery on Friday, its first day of operation. By midday on Saturday, he said, as many as 2,000 had been buried.
“People who are coming out from the rubble now, it’s a miracle if they survive. Most of the people that come out now are dead, and they come here,” he said.
(as reported by AP)
The World Health Organization's director-general arrived in Syria’s earthquake-hit Aleppo city on Saturday, according to Syrian state media SANA. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus departed from Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport on Saturday morning on a humanitarian aid flight carrying more than $290,000 worth of trauma emergency and surgical kits, in coordination with Dubai’s International Humanitarian City (IHC), the IHC told CNN.
Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO’s Emergencies Programme, who departed on the flight with Ghebreyesus, told CNN on Friday that the aid shipment was a “scale up” of already existing WHO supplies in Syria. “We have a system that we’ll scale up. We have prepositioned supplies in country, where we have national warehouses,” Ryan said, adding that the IHC in Dubai will act as a “backup” logistics center.
“We’ve got 141 local partners in the areas that are controlled by the government. We’ve been working there for 10 years using the Bab al-Hawa crossing point,” Ryan said. “The problem has been the Bab al-Hawa crossing has been compromised by the earthquake itself,” Ryan said.
Another flight is scheduled to reach Syria on Sunday and is expected to carry “37 metric tons of emergency health supplies to reach 300 000 people,” the WHO said.
Deeply moved by the example of an anonymous Pakistani who walked into Turkish embassy in the US & donated $30 million for earthquake victims in Türkiye & Syria. These are such glorious acts of philanthropy that enable humanity to triumph over the seemingly insurmountable odds.— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 11, 2023
A total of 99 countries are currently offering assistance to Turkey, reported the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The data also showed that teams from 68 countries are present on the ground and there are 8,326 foreign personnel on the ground as well.
Foreign search, rescue and aid teams in the earthquake regions pic.twitter.com/XWpLIeeFjc— Turkish MFA (@MFATurkiye) February 11, 2023
The death toll in Turkey and Syria has now climbed to 24,596. It has now been confirmed that 21,043 people have died in Turkey alone, according to Turkey President Erdogan. Another 3,553 have been killed due to the earthquake in Syria.
Turkey President Erdogan expresses gratitude to all 'friendly' countries showing solidarity with Turkish nation by sending search and rescue teams after massive quakes, during a press conference in quake-hit Diyarbakır. The death toll from Monday's powerful earthquakes in southern Turkey climbed to 21,043, said the Turkish leader.
Monday's earthquakes were three times stronger than the 1999 Marmara earthquake in northwestern Turkey, he said.
Notably, India has sent six air force planes with rescue personnel and aid while also setting up a field hospital.
Diyarbakır | Deprem Bölgesi Basın Açıklamasıhttps://t.co/phlDYGkrPP— Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) February 11, 2023
A 99-member group from the Indian Army’s medical assistance team began treating the injured in a temporary field hospital in the southern city of Iskenderun, where a main hospital was demolished.
#BREAKING | Indian army sets up a field hospital in #Turkey in order to aid the earthquake-hit nation.— Republic (@republic) February 11, 2023
Tune in to watchhttps://t.co/UgLFdxCeDi pic.twitter.com/xHgUzwqm6k
One man, Sukru Canbulat, was wheeled into the hospital in a wheelchair, his left leg badly injured with deep bruising, contusions and lacerations. Wincing in pain, he said he had been rescued from his collapsed apartment building in the nearby city of Antakya within hours of the quake on Monday. But after receiving basic first aid, he was released without getting proper treatment for his injuries, reported AP.
Hospitals in Antakya, he said, were overburdened, and he had come to the Indian field hospital in Iskenderun to finally address his injuries.
″I buried (everyone that I lost), then I came here,” Canbulat said, counting his dead relatives: “My daughter is dead, my sibling died, my aunt and her daughter died, and the wife of her son” who was 8½ months pregnant.
📍 Adıyaman— AFAD (@AFADBaskanlik) February 11, 2023
Depremin 1️⃣2️⃣8️⃣. saatinde bir mucize daha gerçekleşti.
Bu sefer umudun adı Rümeysa.
Türkiye tek yürek 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/RX5xcQHpnu
"Our additional cleaning teams set out last night to intervene in the cleaning and hygiene problems that emerged in the disaster area," tweeted Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu.
Afet bölgesinde açığa çıkan temizlik ve hijyen sorunlarına müdahil olunması için takviye temizlik ekiplerimiz de dün gece yola çıktı. pic.twitter.com/qQlULr6Zku— Ekrem İmamoğlu (@ekrem_imamoglu) February 11, 2023
Syria President Bashar Assad and his wife visited injured quake victims in a hospital in the coastal city of Latakia, a base of support for the Syrian leader on Saturday morning.
Syrian state TV said Assad and his wife Asma on Saturday morning visited Duha Nurallah, 60, and her son Ibrahim Zakariya, 22, who were pulled out alive the night before from under the rubble of a building in the nearby coastal town of Jableh, five days after the earthquake.
The UK's Centre for the Observation and Modelling of Earthquakes, Volcanoes and Tectonics (COMET) shared a satellite picture showing two cracks that opened near the Turkish-Syrian border after 7.8 magnitude and 7.7 magnitude earthquakes on Monday.
The longer of the two ruptures stretches 300km northeast from the Mediterranean Sea's northeastern tip and was created by the 7.8 magnitude earthquake.
Compete picture of the two earthquake ruptures now available from the Sentinel-1 descending pass. @CopernicusEU @COMET_database— NERC COMET (@NERC_COMET) February 10, 2023
Image below is range offsets from pixel tracking. The two ruptures appear not to be connected.
Scale of event is horrific - the image is ~250 km across pic.twitter.com/kc7u3k6z3g