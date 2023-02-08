Turkey & Syria Earthquake: Deaths Continue To Rise As Rescue Ops Transition Into Recovery

Republic's LIVE coverage of the devastating earthquake in Turkey & Syria has ended.

Rescue operations entered into their sixth day on Saturday with fading expectations to find survivors beneath the mounds of rubble across cities in both southern Turkey and northern Syria. However, there have been some glimpses of hope today as rescuers found a few survivors more than hundred hours after the earthquake as they battled the frigid cold in the region. The rescue operations are slowly transitioning into their recovery phase.

As almost 100 countries came together to aid Turkey, a few nations along with international humanitarian bodies sent aid to war-torn Syria.

The latest death toll in Turkey & Syria

The latest figures as of February 11, 2023 at 2000 hours, show that the death toll in Turkey and Syria has surpassed 25,400.

Turkey's President Erdogan confirmed that 21,848 people have died in Turkey. Speaking in the southeastern city of Sanliurfa on Saturday, Erdogan added that 80,104 people had been injured.

At least 3,553 have been killed due to the earthquake in Syria.

This brings the total number of deaths to 25,401.

Children play at a stadium where tents have been setup to accommodate earthquake survivors, in Kharamanmaras, southeastern Turkey, Friday, February 10, 2023 (Image: AP)

A displaced Syrian girl eats food given to her by a volunteer group inside a gymnasium being used as a homeless shelter following a devastating earthquake, in the coastal city of Latakia, Syria, Friday, February 10, 2023 (Image: AP)