From NDRF Teams To Dog Squads, Here's How India Is Rushing Aid To Quake-hit Turkey & Syria

Thousands of rescue workers are digging through the debris in Turkey and Syria, amidst the cold and harsh weather, to find survivors and rescue them.

Turkey

Thousands of rescue workers are digging through the debris in Turkey and Syria, amidst the cold and harsh weather, to find survivors and rescue them. The devastating earthquakes have resulted in the death of over 5,000 people. The region was already struggling under the burden of civil war, refugee crisis and economic hardship. Numerous countries have offered to help Turkey and Syria. PM Modi said that he was "anguished by the loss of lives and damage of property due to the earthquake in Turkey". He offered his condolences to the bereaved families. "May the injured recover soon. India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy," he added.

"Deeply distressed by the loss of lives and damage in the earthquake in Türkiye. Have conveyed to FM @MevlutCavusoglu our condolences and support at this difficult time," India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar wrote on Twitter. “Two teams of NDRF comprising 100 personnel with specially trained dog squads and necessary equipment are ready to be flown to the earthquake hit area for search and rescue operations. Medical Teams are also being readied with trained doctors and paramedics with essential medicines. Relief material will be dispatched in co-ordination with the Government of Republic of Türkiye and Indian Embassy in Ankara and Consulate General office in Istanbul,” read a statement from PMO. 

What help has India offered? 

As of now, India has sent two planes to Turkey. These planes contain medical supplies, medical teams, NDRF teams, rescuers, dog squads, and relief material. The medical supplies include X-ray machines, ventilators, cardiac monitors and oxygen generation plants. The first medical team constitutes 89 members from Agra's Army Field hospital. They will set up a 30 bed medical facility in the earthquake hit region of Turkey. India plans to send medical supplies to Syria as well, in an Indian Air Force C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft. MoS MEA V Muraleedharan has met with Ambassador of Syria Bassam Al-Khatib, to convey to him that India is determined to provide "expeditious assistance" to Syria.

Sending help to Syria will be more tricky becuase the only UN approved border crossing between Syria and Turkey,  Bab al-Hawa, has been damaged by the earthquake, as per a report from New York Times. Julien Barnes-Dacey, the director of the Middle East and North Africa programme at the European Council on Foreign Relations has said that if "Bab al-Hawa is not functioning, technically speaking, there wouldn’t seem to be any other way to get cross-border aid into northwestern Syria". He added that even getting close to Bab al-Hawa is also proving a challenge.

After the news of the disaster emerged, PM Modi directed officials to offer all help possible to Turkey and Syria. After PM Modi's instruction, his Principal Secretary PK Mishra chaired a meeting to ensure India offers all the help it can to Turkey and Syria. As the passage of time continues, finding survivors becomes more diffiult. One to three days after the earthquake is generally considered the "golden period" for finding survivors. 

