Turkey: Archaeologists Uncover Skeleton Of Human, Dog Swept By Tsunami 3,600 Years Ago

In a recent discovery, archaeologists have unearthed the remains of a man and his dog from the Çeşme-Bağlararası site near the Çeşme Bay in Turkey. According to the archaeologists, both the creatures died in a tsunami that emerged following the eruption of the Thera volcano nearby. The remains reportedly date back to 3,600 years ago and are the first one belonging to the victims of the disaster which was the largest one recorded to date.

Area hit by four consecutive tsunamis, findings reveal

As mentioned above, the new discovery marks the first instance when the victims of the event have been found. Experts associated with previous studies thought that the Mediterranean area only received ashes from the volcanic eruption, however, the new findings suggest that it was hit by a sequence of tsunamis. Led by archaeologist Vasıf Şahoğlu of the University of Ankara, the team of experts also carbon-dated the area to find that the tsunami occurred somewhere around 1612 BC and it destroyed the settlements around the site. Talking about their discovery, the experts noted in their study as per Daily Mail-

The Late Bronze Age Thera eruption was one of the largest natural disasters witnessed in human history. Its impact, consequences, and timing have dominated the discourse of ancient Mediterranean studies for nearly a century.

As for the discovery of the human skeleton, the experts said that it was located about a meter below a pit at the excavation site, which had put in it a blind spot until now. "It is also in the lowest part of the deposit, characterized throughout the debris field by the largest and heaviest stones over (40 cm in diameter), further complicating any retrieval effort", the experts noted as per Daily Mail. The condition of the skeleton revealed that the man must have swept in the tsunami and ended up in the most badly hit areas during the disaster. Besides, the remains of the dog were also found on the wall of Çeşme-Bağlararası site, just above a muddy patch rich in shells. Surprisingly, the tsunami-hit area was struck by four such devastating events, all of which were caused by massive eruptions in the Thera volcano.

