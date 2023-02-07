Last Updated:

'Thank you very much': Turkey Calls India A ‘dost’ For Coming To Its Rescue With Medical Teams & Relief Materials

Ambassador of Turkey to India Firat Sunel expressed gratitude to New Delhi in a heartfelt tweet after Turkey was struck by a massive earthquake early Monday.

Written By
Deeksha Sharma
Turkey

Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar/@MEAIndia


Acknowledging India’s swift support to Turkey following a massive earthquake in the middle eastern nation, the Ambassador of Turkey to India, Firat Sunel, expressed gratitude to New Delhi in a heartfelt tweet. Calling India a “dost” (friend) along with a popular proverb on friendship, the diplomat wrote: "Dost" is a common word in Turkish and Hindi... We have a Turkish proverb:  "Dost kara günde belli olur" (a friend in need is a friend indeed). Thank you very much India.” 

The ambassador expressed his gratefulness after India rushed to offer help to earthquake-struck Turkey and assured complete support. It rapidly announced a disaster relief response, and within a matter of hours, the Indian Army mobilized a medical crew from a Field Hospital to help provide aid to affected survivors in the middle eastern nation. 

Medical team dispatched from Army Field Hospital

Agra’s Army Field Hospital dispatched a medical team of 99 people who have specialization in various forms of medicine, including general and orthopedic surgery. Along with the teams, essential equipment such as ventilators, cardiac monitors, X-ray machines, and oxygen generation plant were also sent. 

Furthermore, the first Indian C17 aircraft touched down in Turkey’s Adana, carrying over 50 NDRFHQ Search & Rescue personnel, trained dog squads, medicines, relief material, and other essential supplies on board. According to a tweet by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, a second airplane is preparing to depart for the ravaged nation.

First Published:
COMMENT