Turkey Condoles Loss Of Lives Due To Floods, Landslides In Maharashtra

Turkey on Saturday extended its condolences to India as it expressed remorse over casualties caused by the recent flash floods and the landslides in the western Maharashtra state.

"We are deeply saddened that the floods and landslides in the Maharashtra province of India have caused the loss of more than 100 lives” and left dozens missing and several others injured, Ankara’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We extend our condolences to the people and Government of India and to the families of those who lost their lives, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," it added. Vijay Wadettiwar, Maharashtra’s relief, and rehabilitation minister, meanwhile told agencies, "Till yesterday evening, 136 people have died in rain-related incidents.”

Press Release Regarding the Floods and Landslides in India https://t.co/YpkF1Kx8iN pic.twitter.com/rfxhq9eBVz — Turkish MFA (@MFATurkey) July 24, 2021

Human lives and property in the state of Maharashtra have been battered due to the heavy flooding that has wreaked havoc over the past three days. At least 136 people have died due to rain-related incidents, including the landslide, Wadettiwar told ANI. Massive flooding accompanied by torrential downpours was witnessed in Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Thane, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg, Satara, and many other districts of the Maharashtrian state. Monetary compensation of Rs 5 lakh has been announced by the state government for the families of the victims.

Indian Army leads response in flood-hit areas

At the request of civil administration, the Southwestern Command of the Indian Army mobilized the food relief and rescue teams to assist agencies in Maharashtra’s worst-affected areas from the flooding under Operation Varsha 21. A total of 15 flood relief teams from Aundh Military Station and Bombay Engineering Group, Pune have been deployed for flood relief and rescue operations in Chiplun, Sangli, Palus, and Burli, according to the official statement by the Indian Army.

The columns are involved in the rescue of villagers stranded in submerged areas and restoring normalcy in flooded areas at the earliest. Indian Army is also providing cooked meals and drinking water to the villagers in the inundated areas. Medical camps have been established wherein medical teams and practitioners have been deployed to provide necessary first aid and medicines to evacuated locals. Over 100 people have already been rescued from the affected areas and relocated to safe locations," Indian Army's press release stated.

(With ANI inputs)